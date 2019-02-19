Erie School Board rejected change to bidding procedures after show of union support.

The Erie School District on Friday is scheduled to put out its first bids for its $80.8 million building renovation project.

The district will seek bids for new roofs at Wilson Middle School and Harding Elementary School, with the bid opening set for March 18, Erie schools Superintendent Brian Polito said on Monday.

But the bidding process will depart from what had been the plans of Polito and the district's state-appointed financial administrator, Charles Zogby.

Due to a surprise vote from the Erie School Board on Wednesday, the bids will go out largely under the school district's current bidding procedures, which require all qualified bidders to operate apprenticeship programs — programs that are standard for unionized contractors.

Zogby, who is monitoring the Erie School District in light of its receipt of $14 million in additional state aid to stay solvent, recommended in his Jan. 31 financial-improvement plan that the School Board amend the bidding procedures to eliminate the requirement related to apprenticeship programs.

Under the change, bidders could still operate apprenticeship programs, but the district would no longer require that all qualified bidders have such programs. Removing the requirement, Zogby said, would allow more contractors to bid on district projects.

The change will "likely generate more bidders for the district's work, resulting in lower bids and the likelihood that your limited facility dollars, capital dollars, will go much farther in addressing your needs," Zogby told the School Board on Wednesday.

The change would not affect the requirement that contractors who work for the Erie School District, as a public entity in Pennsylvania, pay prevailing wages, or the equivalent of union wages, on jobs of more than $25,000.

A week before Wednesday's vote, the School Board consented to Zogby's recommendation at a nonvoting committee-of-the-whole meeting. Of the nine school directors, the eight present at the meeting said they would oppose Zogby's recommendation, which led Polito to put it on the agenda for Wednesday's meeting.

He said he wanted the School Board to vote on the change before the district put out the first bids for the $80.8 million project to make basic repairs, such as new roofs and heating and ventilation systems, to the district's 16 school buildings and its service center.

At Wednesday's board meeting, however, the school directors rejected Zogby's recommendation on the apprenticeship programs by an 8-1 vote.

The school directors made their decision after listening to comments from several of the approximately 50 union members and labor apprentices who filled the auditorium at East Middle School.

The union workers said the elimination of the apprenticeship requirement would show that the School Board cares little about such education programs, though Zogby's recommendation had nothing to do with the school district's vocational programs for trades.

"This change, very sneakily, disables apprenticeship programs," T.J. Sandell, president of the Great Lakes Building and Construction Trades Council, told the School Board.

School Director Robbie Fabrizi advocated for a rejection of Zogby's recommendation. He is in the final year of his second four-year term on the School Board but told the crowd on Wednesday that his not running for re-election in the May 21 primary.

"I believe this board is pro-union," said Fabrizi, a retired Erie School District videographer. "We are making a stand here tonight. This has nothing to do with votes. This has to do with principle."

The lone school director to vote in favor of the recommendation was Tom Spagel. He said the issue, for him, was not whether the School Board was pro- or anti-union, but whether the board wanted to take actions that would be most cost-effective and most beneficial to the district's 11,000 students and the district's taxpayers.

He also reiterated what Zogby said — that the Erie School District is only one of two of Pennsylvania's 500 school districts that require qualified bidders to have apprenticeship programs. The other school district, the Colonial School District, in Montgomery County, near Philadelphia, is getting sued in federal court over its policy, Zogby said.

Unless the Erie School Board amends the district's policy, Spagel said, "we are probably going to get sued."

The School Board still plans to change one aspect of the bidding procedures. At a special meeting on Wednesday, the board is expected to approve expediting the procedures by moving the district review of qualified bidders to the start of the contracting process rather than the end. The review is to ensure that bidders' certifications are in order.

The board's rejection of Zogby's recommendation on the apprenticeship programs might also turn out to be moot. State Education Secretary Pedro Rivera is reviewing Zogby's plan, and if Rivera keeps the recommendation regarding apprenticeships in the final plan, Zogby, under state law, could impose the change on his own, Polito said. Rivera is scheduled to present the final plan at an Erie School Board meeting on April 11.

In the meantime, the district will put its projects out to bid, starting on Friday with the roofing jobs. Polito said the board's rejection of Zogby's recommendation reduced the number of qualified contractors expected to bid on the roofing work.

Seven contractors had expressed interest to the district's architects about the roofing jobs, Polito said on Monday. With the apprenticeship requirement still in place, "it narrows it down to five," he said.

Staff writer Jim Martin contributed to this report.

Ed Palattella can be reached at 870-1813 or by email. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/ETNpalattella.