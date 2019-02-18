Commissioner Sandie Egley has requested that the county's law office forward all right-to-know requests to her.

BEAVER — Another set of eyes is viewing Beaver County right-to-know requests from the public.

County Commissioner Sandie Egley last week requested that all right-to-know requests be forwarded to her, as well as the county's intended response.

"I am very big on open and transparent government," Egley said. "When we deny something and the public is not going to be able to see, I want to know the reason why."

Egley's request came after a discussion during Wednesday's work session meeting regarding a right-to-know request and subsequent appeal from a Pittsburgh-based reporter for 911 calls the morning of a pipeline explosion in Center Township.

The county had denied the request, and the reporter had appealed it to the state Office of Open Records, which agreed with the county's denial. According to the county's denial, 911 records are exempt from the right-to-know law, and the office doesn't have the authority to compel the county to use its discretion to determine if the public interest outweighs the right to keep the 911 records private.

"The right-to-know request that was denied was denied with discretion," Egley said, "and I wanted to know whose discretion that was. I feel that if the county is going to deny based on discretion, county commissioners should at least be able to weigh in on why that is being done."

Chief Solicitor Garen Fedeles asked all three commissioners if they wanted copies of right-to-know requests forwarded to them. Commissioners Tony Amadio and Daniel Camp said no.

Amadio said he doesn't believe that the commissioners need to be reviewing right-to-know requests. It's a sentiment that Camp agrees with.

"The county code requires there to be a right-to-know officer," Camp said. "Beaver County's RTK officer is currently our law department. If the right-to-know officer feels the board of commissioners needs to be informed, they will. Our law department will follow the law when it comes to releasing documents, and our office does not need to micromanage it."

Egley doesn't see it as micromanaging. She sees it as accountability.

"There is a lot of information that I am seeing and hearing is denied," Egley said. "Because I feel so strongly about the public's right to gather information from county government for accountability, I feel strongly that if something is being denied, I want to know the reason why. Not that I'm going to be able to do anything about it."

Fedeles said his office makes determinations on right-to-know requests from their legal opinions. He serves as solicitor for numerous boards and councils in the county, and hasn't encountered an elected official asking to review right-to-know requests anywhere else.

"Anyone can weigh in on what their thoughts are," Fedeles said. "In all of the municipalities I'm involved with, I don't deal with any other elected officials when it comes to right-to-know requests. It's usually just the solicitor, the right-to-know officer and any department involved."

Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel with the Pennsylvania News Media Association, said it's not a common practice, but it does happen.

"She's not requesting access to anything that's not a public record, but it sounds like they aren't making her jump through the hoops ordinary people would," Melewsky said. "It's not typical. Typically, elected officials rely on their right-to-know officials and law office to make those decisions. If she wants to police that, it's within her purview."

Melewski said other agencies have had elected officials involved in the right-to-know request process at times to deter people from making a request. That doesn't sound like the case in Beaver County, she said.

Egley said her intent isn't to stop people from requesting information, but to make sure they're getting what they're legally allowed.

"It comes down to another method of accountability and checks and balances for me," Egley said.