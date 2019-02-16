State law and "sovereign immunity" protect city and state from liability.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation makes clear on its website that drivers have the right to submit claims for vehicle damage caused by hitting a pothole.

A few sentences later, on the same damage claims page, the department makes clear that the state is obligated by law to deny the claims.

And deny them, it does.

Drivers filed 1,142 claims for vehicle damages related to potholes in 2018, and 2,970 claims since 2014. The state paid zero claims, said General Services Department spokesman Troy Thompson.

"None of the claims were paid out because the state does not pay claims for property damage from potholes," Thompson said.

Hmmm.

So why even tell drivers that they're entitled to file a claim?

Because drivers have the right to claim damages and to make their case to the state. Each claim goes to the Department of General Services Bureau of Risk and Insurance Management for review and evaluation, Thompson said.

"B.R.I.M. must evaluate it in order to determine whether the damage was caused by a design defect or by a known road hazard that has existed for an egregious amount of time without being addressed," he said.

Still, the bottom line is that Pennsylvania doesn't pay for pothole damage. The state claims "sovereign immunity" from almost all liability, and has since before automobiles were invented.

Erie and other Pennsylvania municipalities also don't pay for vehicle damage caused by potholes, thanks to the state's Political Subdivision Tort Claims Act, which protects them from liability.

The reason mainly is cost.

The cost to repair vehicles damaged by potholes was a big factor in a joint government commission's decision to reaffirm Pennsylvania's sovereign immunity in 1978.

The commission cited costs in New York City, where an average 5,000 claims had been submitted annually over seven years ending in 1976. The city paid $61.2 million in claims, including $17 million for pothole damage, according to the commission report.

That $17 million, adjusted for inflation, would equal almost $75 million in 2019. Then multiply that by as much as seven, to $525 million, since New York City maintained 6,200 miles of road and Pennsylvania maintained 45,000.

Add to that the costs to investigate and administer claims and defend decisions in court, and the price tag for taxpayers would climb to more than $100 million annually.

"It's not just that it would be expensive to pay claims; trying to prove how somebody's car got damaged, I think, would be one of the biggest issues with the state being responsible," said state Sen. Dan Laughlin, of Millcreek Township, R-49th Dist.

Laughlin said he understands drivers' frustrations about the state not paying damages. Laughlin said that his wife's vehicle last winter hit a pothole while merging onto Interstate 90 from Interstate 86. Both driver-side tires and rims were ruined and a rear strut was sheared off, Laughlin said. Total repair cost: $1,500.

"So I certainly sympathize with everyone whose vehicle has been damaged. But I'm not sure if there's any way to really change how the state handles it," Laughlin said.

The cost to fix vehicle damage from potholes generally was between $250 and $1,000 in 2018, according to AAA East Central. And when repairs cost less than the insurance deductible for collision coverage, drivers pay the bill.

And that bill is increasing with the size of the vehicles we drive and of the tires and rims that support them.

Blown or damaged tires and bent rims are the most common damage from potholes, and those tires and rims are getting bigger and more costly to replace or repair, said Paul Lossie, co-owner of Lossie's Auto Service at 230 W. 17th St.

"There are a lot of bigger 18- and 20-inch rims today, and also low-profile tires," Lossie said. "When a low-profile tire hits a deep pothole, there's not as much tire to absorb it and the damage goes right into the rims."

The larger rims can cost $300 to $400, Lossie said. A blowout can increase the cost of damages to as much as $500, he said.

There is an exception to the state's sovereign immunity claim for bodily injuries caused by potholes, but only if the state had prior written notice of the pothole, had reasonable time to repair it and didn't repair it.

"While the foregoing may appear unduly restrictive, the task force was cognizant of the potential liability exposure arising out of the difficulty in maintaining the 45,000 miles of designated Commonwealth highways, particularly in light of weather conditions usually existing in the Commonwealth during winter and early spring. At the present time, pothole patching can be accomplished only during favorable weather conditions," the 1978 joint commission reported in recommending the limited exception.

The result: Most bodily injury claims also go unpaid.

Pennsylvanians disgruntled by the state's refusal to pay pothole claims point to other states and cities that pay for them. But many are tightening the purse strings, according to news reports:

• In Ohio in 2018, the Department of Transportation paid about $3.4 million in pothole claims and denied $15.9 million. Columbus, Ohio, paid no pothole claims in the past two years.

• The Michigan Department of Transportation received 934 pothole claims in the first half of 2018 and by November had paid 28.

• The California Transportation Department received 4,106 claims in 2015 and paid 423, or 10.3 percent.

Still, if you're away from home, hit a pothole and damage your vehicle, ask if the city or state accepts damage claims. If so, Erie Insurance, in a 2018 blog post, recommends that you document the hole and vehicle damage; provide contact information for witnesses; file a police report; get repair estimates, and file a claim pronto.

And you can help prevent pothole damage, Laughlin said, by reporting them on PennDOT's 1-800-FIX-ROAD line or at www.penndot.gov so that they can be fixed.

Valerie Myers can be reached by email and at 878-1913. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNmyers.