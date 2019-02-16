Carnegie Steel Company purchased more land near Girard.

1910: Carnegie Steel Company acquired more land near Girard right on Lake Erie.

After holding 600 acres for 10 years without making a move, the company purchased even more land which "could be interpreted either as evidence for or against the proposed steel plant near here," the Erie Daily Times reported.

The property was deeded to the Pittsburgh & Lake Erie Railroad Co., owned by the Carnegie interests. The deeds showed that 9 acres were purchased from Ludwick Karamia, about one-third of an acre from Charles H. Howie, 2¼ acres from C.A. Ende and about 1½ acres was purchased from Loren J. Whitney.

"From the amount of land secured from each of four farmers, it is evident that plans have been drawn up and the old site was not quite large enough," the Daily Times reported.

