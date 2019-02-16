A majority of seats on the nine-member board are up for election this year.

James Lindstrom is a candidate for nominations for a two- and a four-year term on the Millcreek Township School Board.

Six of the nine seats on the board are up for election this year.

Lindstrom, 28, said that he plans to cross-register so that his name appears on the ballots for both political parties in the May 21 municipal primary.

A technical director for WJET-TV/WFXP, Lindstrom is a McDowell High School graduate and earned a communication arts degree from Gannon University.

He has been a member of the Erie County Republican Committee since 2016, was the Republican nominee for Erie County clerk of records in 2017 and interned in the office of U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16th Dist.

He has volunteered for First Alliance Church, WCTL-FM/106.3 and the Erie Zoo.

In announcing his candidacy this week, Lindstrom said he is running to push for fiscal responsibility and to keep local schools open.

"I decided to run after six years of budgets that have included tax increases," Lindstrom said in a prepared statement. "Another reason I decided to run is I don't believe the district should close Chestnut Hill Elementary, which I know hasn't officially been decided on. The district has already closed two elementary schools, and I have yet to see one benefit that has come from that decision."

No decision has been made to close Chestnut Hill or any district school, schools Superintendent William Hall said in December. Chestnut Hill is the first school being considered in an in-depth look at building needs through the next 10 years, he said.

Lindstrom pledged to balance educational needs and district finances.

"I want to look out for the best interests of the students and teachers while not forgetting about the taxpayers," he said.

Five four-year terms and a single two-year term on the Millcreek Township School Board are up for election.

The seats now are held by Louis Aliota, Christopher Busko, Donnie Hosford, Janine McClintic, Karen Morahan and John Pitzer.

Valerie Myers can be reached at 878-1913 or by email. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ETNmyers.