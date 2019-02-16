The meetings are open to the public.

Here are the government meetings in Erie County during the week of Feb. 18. The meetings are open to the public:

•The Erie Planning Commission meets Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Room 500 at City Hall, 626 State St.

The commission will review amendment recommendations related to a request to rezone three parcels of property at the southwest corner of West Fifth and Cranberry streets from high density residential to local commercial.

•Erie County Council meets Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers at the Erie County Courthouse, 140 W. Sixth St.

Council will consider a resolution opposing changes to the Medical Assistance Transportation Program.

•Erie City Council meets Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Bagnoni Council Chambers at City Hall, 626 State St.

Council will consider a resolution that if approved would allow the city to apply for a state grant to support a traffic study in the city's west bayfront neighborhoods.

•The Erie County Convention Center Authority meets Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Bayfront Convention Center, 1 Sassafras Pier.

The authority will review financial information.

•The Erie City Water Authority meets Thursday at 3 p.m. at its offices, 340 W. Bayfront Parkway.

The authority will review information on finances and upcoming projects.