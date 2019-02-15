So the feeders in the backyard are finally getting some sustained use from the local bird population. It seemed like half the winter went by and I hadn’t refilled the feeders twice. Then, since the deep freeze recently, we are back in business.

I haven’t seen any birds out of the ordinary this year; chickadees, titmice, juncos, nuthatches and woodpeckers are everyday visitors. A few doves, blue jays and one lone cardinal round out the list. I do have several Carolina wrens who are not happy that I am keeping my garage door closed during the cold weather. At night, they are in the nearby carport, but during the day they are on the front porch constantly looking for an entrance to the garage. They will get in come spring, and I am sure I will be a landlord for a nest and another clutch of young.

Speaking of cardinals, I would love to have the one recently spotted in Erie show up at my feeder.

A cardinal with rare plumage is visiting a feeder in the northwestern town by Lake Erie. The bird has the red plumage of a male on its right side and the greenish-tan of a female on the left. Researchers believe that the cardinal is a rare bilateral gynandromorph, half male and half female. Not much is known about the unusual phenomenon when each half of the animal develops into different sexes, including the reproductive organs and brain. Gynandromorph has been reported among birds, reptiles, butterflies and crustaceans.

Since early December, I have been listening to at least one, very vocal, great-horned owl in the woodlot beside the house. All night long, he commanded the area with a constant hoo-hoooo-hoo-hoo. Occasionally, I would hear the female with her higher pitched call sounding off right back at him. However, for the last several weeks, the nighttime woods have been quiet, a sure sign they are tending a nest full of eggs or even young at this point of winter.

If you are an avid feeder watcher, you may want to take part in the next Great Backyard Bird Count from Feb. 15 to 18. First you will need to create a free GBBC account at gbbc.birdcount.org/get-started/ if this is your first time. If you already created an account for the GBBC in the past, or if you’re already registered with eBird or another Cornell Lab citizen-science project, you can use your existing user name and password. All the instructions and tips for participating are on the page.

Now the fun part. Count birds for at least 15 minutes on one or more days of the GBBC. You can count for longer than that if you wish and count birds in as many places and on as many days as you like. Submit a separate checklist for each new day, for each new location, or for the same location if you counted at a different time of day. Estimate the number of individuals of each species you saw during your count period.

Enter your results on the GBBC website under the “Submit Observations” tab. You can also download the free eBird mobile app to enter data on a mobile device. If you already participate in the eBird citizen-science project, please use eBird to submit your sightings during the GBBC.

Mike Barcaskey can be reached at mikebarcaskey@outlook.com.