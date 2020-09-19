A whimbrel was at Gull Point on Wednesday.

A cackling goose was picked out of a flock of flying Canada geese in west Millcreek Township on Thursday. A long-billed dowitcher has been present at Gull Point on Presque Isle State Park for the past several days. They nest well north of the Arctic Circle, so they are one of the last shorebirds to pass through the Erie area. A whimbrel was also at Gull Point on Wednesday. A Connecticut warbler was spotted at Fry’s Landing on Wednesday. Three late cliff swallows were at the waterbird count on Wednesday. Wildflowers include calico aster, silverrod, blue-stemmed goldenrod, zigzag goldenrod and rough-leaved goldenrod.

— Jerry McWilliams