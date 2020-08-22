Monarchs have been gathering at Beach 8 parking lot on Presque Isle State Park.

A second Wilson’s plover appeared at Gull Point at Presque Isle State Park on Aug. 15. This rare coastal Atlantic shorebird has never been recorded here twice in a single year. Two red knots were at Gull Point on Aug. 14. Monarchs have been gathering at Beach 8 parking lot on Presque Isle where they are coming to swamp milkweed that is growing in the ditches. Texas Mocis moths were reported on several occasions at Presque Isle this past week. They live in the tropics and normally do not stray this far north. Wildflowers blossoming now are ragweed, four types of goldenrod, wild cucumber, horseweed and Ggeen amaranth.

Jerry McWilliams