[This is the third column of what was originally to be a three-part series detailing the complete and definitive history of Aliquippa. This history is so deep that I have now added a fourth and final part that will run two weeks from today.]

Farming in Beaver County has a long and storied history that can be traced back to the days following the Revolutionary War. The agricultural lifestyle was ingrained into the fabric of local society for well over a century, especially on the south side of the county.

Farmers on the south side were a prideful bunch. By the late-19th century, most were farming land that had been passed down by multiple generations. They made a good, honest living by selling their produce, dairy and meat to local merchants and at the markets in Pittsburgh. Children were raised on the farm and school was scheduled around planting and harvest seasons each year.

By the 1890s, however, change was in the air. The railroad had opened up the entire country, allowing for agricultural products from massive western farms to infringe on local markets. Profit margins began to shrink, and many farmers were fighting an endless battle to stay solvent and keep their land.

There had never been much interest in Beaver County from land speculators, but that changed during the late-19th century. Improvements to the Ohio River, including a series of dams that raised the water level and allowed year-round travel, had opened up the rural countryside to industrial development. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh had reached critical mass, a city of nearly 400,000 people living shoulder-to-shoulder amid hulking, smog-billowing mills.

These factors combined to make Beaver County a prime target for future growth. By 1900, many farmers up and down the Ohio River valley were being visited by well-dressed Pittsburgh men who promised big paydays for their farms. Soon, hereditary farms that had been in the same families for decades were going up for sale.

It was the end of an era, and the beginning of a new one.

New Sheffield Boom

It’s important that we discuss the parallel growth of the village of New Sheffield and Aliquippa Borough (today, West Aliquippa) during the last part of the 19th century. Both would have significant impact on the future of Woodlawn.

When we last discussed New Sheffield (1840s) in Part One of this series, it was the center of government and leading community of Hopewell Township. The original village was laid out in 1832 along the Brodhead Road, between Sheffield Road and Mill Street. Most of the land had been owned by the Warnock family prior to the village’s creation.

The most important building in New Sheffield sat on the corner of Brodhead and Mill Street, where Hineman’s Service Center is today. This was the Anderson Mill, a three-story grist mill built in 1878 that passed through several families before being razed in 1951.

Access to the grist mill brought people into New Sheffield, as did the Mount Carmel Church. It was a quiet, rural village that was blessed to be a stop on the stage route between Pittsburgh and Cleveland, which brought prominence.

Change arrived in 1884 with the discovery of the New Sheffield oil and gas fields. Instead of herds of cattle in the fields, people would now see the rise of oil derricks and gas wells. The natural gas of New Sheffield was used to light homes all over Beaver County in the age before residential electricity.

The boom lasted until the late-1890’s, when most of the wells were no longer producing at a high rate. Facing the same issues as other farmers, and with no oil or gas money to fall back on, property holders on the outskirts of New Sheffield also began to put their farms up for sale.

The Original Aliquippa

In 1890, residents of Logstown Bottoms appealed to the Beaver County Courts for creation of a new Logstown Township. Their request was denied, but the village continued to grow in the shadow of Aliquippa Park.

By 1894, the village had grown into an organized town and was incorporated as Aliquippa Borough. The Cochran Brothers lumber yard was established on Erie Street, providing materials for home construction. A post office was granted, and by 1900 the borough was home to 600 people.

In 1901, the Vulcan Crucible Steel Co. was founded in Aliquippa and began employing 200 people. In 1905, the Mutual Union Brewery was built on Main Avenue. These businesses brought prosperity to the borough, which soon built its own fire department and municipal building.

When Jones & Laughlin Steel began buying up properties in 1905, many people speculated that Aliquippa would be the community to see the big steel boom. Little did they know that it would be the borough’s tiny southern neighbor that would reap the immediate benefits.

The Transformation of Woodlawn Begins

The earliest settlers in Woodlawn had been the pioneering type - carving small homesteads out of the wilderness, coexisting with Native American tribes, and operating trading posts for Indians and rivermen. By the founding of the county in 1800, these settlers were all but gone, replaced by a new breed – formal landholders.

One of the first major landholders near Woodlawn was John McDonald, who never actually lived on the property. In 1800, his two sons arrived to take possession of the land and begin farming it. A full century later, McDonalds were still farming that land at the mouth of Logstown Run.

Perhaps it was only appropriate that the McDonald property was the first one to draw the attention of the Jones & Laughlin Steel Corp. When agents of the steel firm arrived in Woodlawn in September 1905, they saw the unique potential of the area. The McDonald farm would serve as the cornerstone for the rise of an empire of steel on Beaver County’s south side. By early 1906, J&L had acquired the farm and several others adjacent to it. Rumors began swirling in the Pittsburgh newspapers as to the company’s intentions.

The next big piece to fall into place was Aliquippa Park. Since 1880, the park had been the premier pleasure resort in the region. It hosted virtually every major company picnic, ethnic celebration and family reunion, and a typical summer weekend would bring thousands of people out from the city to enjoy rides and recreation.

The Pittsburgh & Lake Erie Railroad had invested millions into Aliquippa Park to keep it modernized, but by 1900 the shine was beginning to wear off. Pittsburgh had Luna Park and Kennywood Park, two bigger and more cutting-edge attractions that siphoned off quite a bit of business from Aliquippa. The railroad company eventually stopped putting money into the park and allowed it to fall into disrepair. By 1905, the P&LE was ready to divest itself from the property altogether and put it up for sale.

The sale of Aliquippa Park couldn’t have occurred at a more opportune time for J&L Steel. In the midst of purchasing the McDonald property, the steel firm saw the adjacent park as a quick way to double their landholdings on the south side. In October 1906, it was announced that J&L had purchased Aliquippa Park for $125,000 — roughly $2,500 an acre.

Once the park purchase was made public, the remaining landholders in the Woodlawn area saw the writing on the wall. By Nov. 5, J&L Steel had purchased the farms of Jennie Scott, William & Edward Ritchey, Oliver Douds, Charles Dietz, William Davis, James Calhoun, James Jones, William Bennett and Enos O’Neill. The company now owned every square foot of river frontage between West Economy and Aliquippa (today, West Aliquippa).

On Nov. 10, 1906, a Pittsburgh & Lake Erie Railroad train arrived at Woodlawn station carrying the very first permanent J&L Steel employee in the county — Paul M. Moore, better known locally as P.M. Moore. A few days later, he was joined by J.J. Gano, H.J. Johns, C.B. Lewis and Joseph Turney.

These would be the men in charge of turning farmland and forest into the largest steel mill complex in the state.

Growing Pains Hit Early

By early 1907, hundreds of workers were pouring into Woodlawn each week to begin the work of grading and excavating. With no formal infrastructure in place, lodging was a major issue. The company made a handshake agreement with the P&LE to bring in a line of box cars to serve as temporary housing. Barns leftover from the farm properties were turned into bunkhouses, and several tenement-style boarding houses were also built at the bottom of Sohn hill.

Spurred by the promise of the new mills, the P&LE Railroad decided that this would be a good time to update their system to a four-track operation. In order to do this, the railroad undertook its two biggest engineering projects yet — a 3-mile-long landfill upon which its new tracks would be built, and a large classification yard specifically for the new steel mills. This work brought even more workers to Woodlawn. The railroad purchased the Cain hotel and livery at West Economy and turned it into a command center. Railroad workers set up tents along the riverfront to serve as their quarters.

It could be argued that 1907 was the most pivotal year in Woodlawn’s development. Mill construction had begun, the railroad was expanding, and J&L built its first "company homes" on Baker Street in Plan 1. Also, this was the year that Lock and Dam No. 7 was completed on the Ohio River. This gave J&L Steel one of the best river ports in the nation for bringing in coal supplies and carrying away finished product. Everything was quickly falling into place, but there would be an unforeseen obstacle ahead.

The Panic of 1907

They called it the "Knickerbocker Crisis," one of America’s darkest financial chapters. When the stock market crashed in October 1907, it took with it roughly half of the wealth created during the Gilded Age. Major banks and trusts began to fail, causing regional banks to pull their reserves from these institutions. Soon, every bank in the country was experiencing a run of depositors trying to withdraw their money. Many local banks closed their doors forever. It was a great depression before the Great Depression.

The crash crippled the economy nationwide, forcing J&L Steel to suspend most of its construction at Woodlawn. What work did continue did so slowly and methodically. Many workers simply left town to find jobs at other mills in Monaca, Rochester, Beaver Falls or Ambridge. Those that stayed helped to lay concrete foundations, build houses or pave the first modernized streets in the vicinity.

The executives of J&L, led by P.M. Moore, went to work on creating civic infrastructure during this period. Incorporating as a borough allowed J&L to organize Woodlawn more efficiently. The future town was laid out on paper — a main business district in the valley of Logstown Run, surrounded by 12 individual "plans" of company homes for employees and their families. Woodlawn Borough was officially created on Dec. 15, 1908.

The first homes in the new Woodlawn were built in the Logstown section. These were frame homes on Baker, Wilson, Hays and Miller streets. Several of the original Baker Street houses remain occupied today. The portion of old Phillipsburg Road between Aliquippa and Woodlawn was renamed Hopewell Avenue, with both frame and brick homes completed by November 1907. These were the first company homes in Woodlawn.

By early 1909, the economic crisis had lifted enough to allow mill construction to restart. Work on the four blast furnaces began in earnest, while the former dance pavilion from Aliquippa Park was lifted onto railcars and brought nearly a mile south to become the new general office building. The building was rebuilt as a two-story structure that housed many different divisions of the steel firm.

Here Comes the BOOM

The year 1909 saw Woodlawn explode with development, both at the 8,000-acre mill site and in the town. In May, J&L Steel created a new subsidiary called the Woodlawn Land Co. to handle all real estate holdings outside of the mill. This entity immediately went to work on planning construction for the new company homes from its offices on Sheffield Avenue.

The valley of Logstown Run rapidly changed from a picturesque setting to one of perpetual activity. The first big job was to contain the actual stream, which meandered its way from one side of the valley to the other as it flowed to the Ohio River. Workers dug a large trench straight through the middle of the valley and constructed a concrete culvert for the run. This project took nearly a year to complete. After the culvert was finished, the floor of the valley was graded and filled to a level 15 feet higher and construction of Franklin Avenue’s business buildings commenced.

The first structures on Franklin Avenue were the new Pittsburgh Mercantile Co. department store, the LaGullion building, the Schwartz building and the new municipal offices/fire department. Meanwhile, home construction hit a feverish pace in 1910. The houses on Highland Avenue were completed first, followed by homes in plans 6, 8, 11 and 12.

The new town needed schools to educate the children of arriving workers. Highland School, the first "fireproof building" built by J&L Steel, was completed on Sept. 1, 1910. Logstown School was ready for occupancy less than six months later. Transportation needs would be met by the Woodlawn & Southern Street Railway, which was built throughout 1911.

At the mill site, construction continued rapidly as well. On Dec. 1, 1909, blast furnace No. 1 was blown in and started production. Two months later, blast furnace No. 2 went into operation. In 1910, the tinplate, rod-iron and nail mills all began production.

Woodlawn was sitting on the precipice of greatness. J&L placed ads in newspapers around the country, inviting people to come to their new town. A 14-page pamphlet was published illustrating what the town had to offer and distributed along the route of the Pittsburgh & Lake Erie Railroad.

The company wanted people to come to Woodlawn. It would soon get its wish.

In the next edition of "Histories & Mysteries," we will discuss Woodlawn’s boom period of 1912-1930, as well as the modern history of what is now the City of Aliquippa.

