The following area residents are spring 2020 graduates of California University of Pennsylvania.

Amanda Ardinger of Coraopolis; master of education in special education.

Jonathon M. Boldt of Ambridge; bachelor of science in commercial music technology.

Alexandra K. Bufalini of Aliquippa; bachelor of science in criminal justice.

Eric E. Eisenbrown of Freedom; bachelor of science in mechatronics engineering technology.

Christian N. Fletcher of Crescent Township; master of business administration.

Brandon Fritzius of Aliquippa; bachelor of science in criminal justice.

Jennifer Greenleaf of Rochester; bachelor of science in environmental studies.

Mariah Kerr of New Brighton; master of science in communication disorders.

Da'Von J. Myers of Aliquippa; bachelor of arts in liberal studies.

Zachary I. Priest of Ambridge; associate of science in technical studies and bachelor of arts in liberal studies.

Jillian Shearer of Ellwood City; master of science in communication disorders.

Demitria C. Skeriotis of Aliquippa; bachelor of arts in psychology.

Stacy L. Stone of Moon Township; bachelor of science in criminal justice.

Elaine Vaughn of Aliquippa; bachelor of science in science and technology multi-disciplines.

Leah M. Ward of Coraopolis; master of education in teacher education.

Ashlee Waxler of Georgetown; master of science in nursing.

Jennifer A. Woodcook of Moon Township; master of science in nursing.

Matthew R. Zannetti of Aliquippa; bachelor of science in mechatronics engineering technology.