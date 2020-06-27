Watch for dragonflies, damselflies.

A male Painted Bunting visited a feeder in Waterford Twp. on June 18. This may be the same bird that appeared at a feeder in Erie on May 31 and June 1. This unmistakable bird is found across the southern United States and is a rare vagrant to Pennsylvania. At least two dozen kinds of dragonflies and damselflies were flying this past week, including American Rubyspot, Slaty Skimmer, and Unicorn Clubtail. Wildflowers in blossom now are Black-eyed Susan, Daylily, Musk Mallow, Wild Basil, Deptford Pink, Yarrow, Common Mullein, Partridgeberry, Common Skullcap, Indian Hemp, Tall Meadow Rue, Viper’s Bugloss, Elderberry, White Avens and Maryland Black Snakeroot.

Jerry McWilliams