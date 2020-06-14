So, what do I write about this week?

I’m a columnist who travels in the slow lane, whose sweet spot is the minutia of family life.

I don’t delve into politics. I don’t stir pots. Controversy is not my thing. (Unless you call my deep and abiding belief that Samwise Gamgee is the true hero of “The Lord of the Rings” controversial.)

I write humor, with an occasional heart-tug on the side. My goal is to turn a clever phrase, give a small wink and bring a little levity to any given Sunday. That’s it.

So how do I find a funny – or even slightly amusing – topic after all that’s happened these past few weeks? Weeks that feel like some of the least humorous of my life?

I’m not particularly proud to be a member of the human race, here in 2020. We’ve screwed up, big time.

The despicable treatment of people of color. Seeing journalists (journalists!) physically attacked. Watching video after video of people screaming at each other -- and so much worse.

The blatant disregard for human life.

I can’t say I’ve lost my faith in humanity, because I never had much to start with. My 1960s childhood was informed by the Vietnam War playing out on the evening news every night. You tell a highly sensitive child that the world is full of nothing but death and destruction, and she starts to believe you.

(This was one reason I never let my children watch the news when they were small. I didn’t want them growing up as tiny, terrified cynics.)

In fact, the entire 1960s and 1970s were big on scaring people to death. If overpopulation and pollution didn’t kill us, listening to Deep Purple on giant headphones would.

The terrifying anti-drug movies they showed us in school (I grew up convinced that everyone who took LSD immediately leaped out of a tall building, thinking they could fly) made me reluctant to take even baby aspirin.

I was pleasantly surprised to make it to the 1980s – only to face the Cold War and the possibility of nuclear destruction at any moment.

And now. We still have wars. Racial injustice. Drugs? Yep, those are still around, too.

As an extra added bonus: The whole pandemic thing. Masks and hand sanitizer can be funny. Sickness and death? Not so much.

Besides, I feel as though I’ve been writing pandemic columns for years, although it’s only been three months.

Oh, and did I mention unemployment? That’s a knee-slapper. A crippled economy? So amusing! A second wave of disease? Absolutely hilarious.

I will freely admit I don’t have all the answers. I don’t even have one answer.

I consider my day a success if I get through it in one piece, with family and friends and a loyal cat by my side. A few dollars in my bank account helps, too.

That, and something funny to write about each week. I’m desperately hoping that happens soon.

Charlotte is a columnist for The Times. She can be reached at charlottelatvala@gmail.com.