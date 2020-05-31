As with most Subaru models, you expect them to perform well and remain reliable. The Legacy sedan is a midsized sedan that can fit most small families and their stuff. It’s not a flashy sports sedan, but it’s not a boring family hauler, either. It’s stuck in the middle of being uber-useful and having just the right amount of luxury.

Under the hood is a 2.5-liter Boxer 4-cylinder that produces 182 horsepower and 176 pound-foot of torque. There is a turbo version of the engine available on the XT trim level, and we looked at that when the Outback was equipped with it. This version has a little less punch but still provides an equally smooth and well-mannered experience.

Power is routed through a Lineartronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) and down to the pavement via symmetrical all-wheel-drive. When the CVT first came out on select manufactures, it was a noticeable issue and people needed to get used to driving them, but as we have progressed, Subaru really produces a smooth and powerful version that isn’t bad to drive at all. Power is on tap when needed and is silent when traveling in town or in reduced-speed applications.

Exterior styling is on par with previous generations, so you won’t mistake seeing one, but the new looks are welcomed. Up front, the face gets a sleeker and more pointed design with LED headlamps in the middle and LED daytime lights flanking the front. Fog lights are muted and to the edges of the front bumper. A new tilted five-spoke wheel design looks nice with the body lines.

Around back, the LED C-shaped tail lights are still as bright as ever with a blacked-out housing. Overall, the shape hasn’t changed a lot, just sleeker and more fluid.

The interior is where you’ll do a double take. The driver’s instrument cluster is focused on the driver and keeps a traditional feel with the rotary gauges and LCD display. The center dash is updated similar to the Outback with a huge 11.6-inch touch display that houses all of the infotainment as well as HVAC and driver’s assistance settings. It’s a remarkable screen and really simple to use.

Flanking the screen are dedicated buttons for temp and volume or tuning. The HVAC vents also flank the edges of the touchscreen and provide a really refined and beautiful dash layout. Combined with the leather stitching and glossy black touches, it really looks good.

Below the screen is a traditional gear selector and cup holder surrounded by stitched leather. Seating is another noteworthy feature of the interior. It’s incredibly comfortable to sit in for long commutes. The rear seats are deep and supportive, and I was able to install my daughter’s LATCH car seat system with ease.

Trunk staple is another aspect that is somewhat overlooked but can actually hold a good amount of items. There’s a pass-through as well for larger items. Harmon Kardon supplies the sound system, and it’s a thunderous system for sure.

On road, the Legacy rides like a soft sedan. It’s not overly sporty or aggressive but has a smooth Buick-esk ride. Steering is soft as well and has a good feel to it.

Taking the Legacy on the highway makes for a quiet and smooth ride. The CVT does well at highway speed, and you are not ever far from the power you need.

Around town is similar as the CVT adjusts to be low rpm and can maneuver where needed. It is not a huge sedan so parking isn’t a problem, but it was spacious enough for my kiddos to feel comfortable.

I recommend the Legacy to anyone looking for a reasonable and reliable midsized sedan that wants an AWD option.

Subaru claims 35 mpg average, and I was able to maintain around 32 mpg during my road test. MSRP for the Limited model is $30,645.

Will Chamberlain is a local freelance automotive journalist and full-time Realtor with eXp Realty in Beaver. He can be reached at bill.chamberlain@icloud.com.