Against the grand timeline of human history, 20 years is the equivalent of a drive through South Heights — blink, and you’ll miss it. I mean, when we’re talking about a timeline that includes both Julius Caesar and Ben Roethlisberger, two decades barely scratch the surface.

While that reasoning stands faithful, it is also true that a lot can happen in 20 years. This is most evident when we study the pages of old local newspapers, which once stood above all other media as the definitive source of community information.

During its heyday, the local paper acted as a daily yearbook of sorts for the community. It was written, printed and delivered by the people of the same towns it represented. Because of that, the newspaper became a record for every historical tidbit of every day, every week, every month and every year. Reporters representing each community would compile listings of the comings and goings of the week, then report them to the paper. There were church reports, social group reports, school reports and even dedicated reporters for the industrial bowling leagues.

In Beaver County, we’ve been blessed with a robust tradition of local newspapers. Whereas the Beaver County Times has been the only paper since the early 1980s, prior to that our county could claim up to five or six papers being published on either a daily or weekly basis. The longest-tenured of those was the Beaver Falls News-Tribune, which served the upper Beaver Valley for more than a century. Others included the Ambridge Daily Citizen, Aliquippa Gazette, and a slew of very short-lived Rochester and New Brighton papers.

Today, we are going to take a look at several special editions of local papers that highlighted one specific subject — progress. The Times has continued these “Progress editions” for more than a half-century now, highlighting both the new and the historic of what makes Beaver County special.

Our main content area this week will be the era between 1960 and 1980. However, as a little bonus, our first look back will take us to a year we have visited many times in the pages of Histories & Mysteries — 1955. So much history revolves around that one year, it is almost as if it’s a waypoint in the space-time continuum. (Thank you, Dr. Emmett Brown).

Jan. 31, 1955 – Beaver Valley Times

This edition of the local paper had an insert called the Business Review and Forecast section. Its purpose was to provide citizens with an in-depth look at the comings and goings of the industrial market. It also included advertisements and human interest stories, which we also will explore.

• The feature story of this edition was titled, “As Steel Industry Gains Momentum, Beaver County Business Gets Better.” American steel had produced 87 million tons in 1954, the second-highest peacetime mark in history, but it still wasn’t enough. With so many skyscrapers and bridges being built, big steel would need to produce close to 100 million tons in 1955 to meet the demand. That was good news for Beaver County, which had more than 80 percent of its total workforce invested in steel production.

• As a sign of the growing population in our county, Duquesne Light was prepared to put a fourth generating unit into service at the Phillips Power Plant in South Heights. This would make it the largest power station in the state. Beaver County residents were overjoyed, as “brown outs” had become a reality during the previous year. More people were moving further away from the river towns and into the rural townships, stretching the power supply very thin.

• The largest ads in this edition were from Funk’s Dairy Co., Gordon Camp Cleaners, the Cook-Anderson Co. and the General Brodhead Hotel. The Brodhead’s ad proclaimed it as the “Civic Center of Beaver County since 1927.” In 1955, it was under the management of Kenneth A. Ranchil.

• The Pennsylvania Railroad had virtually given up on its passenger service to concentrate on freight, which required a major upgrade for Conway Yard. The $33 million project was about 30 percent complete at the start of 1955. A new eastbound yard would open in 1956, giving the yard a capacity of 9,000 cars per day.

• The big story of 1955 was the announcement of a $10 million shopping center development in then-Economy Township. It would be known as Northern Lights Shopping Center, and officials expected it to more than double the annual tax revenue of the township.

The potential revenue windfall was a point of contention between Economy and neighboring Conway, which abutted the northern end of the proposed center. Conway, as a borough, had its own sewage and water systems that the developers planned to tap into for service. Since Economy was a second-class township, Conway believed it could easily annex the land for Northern Lights due to this fact — and take the increased tax revenue with it. The fine folks of Economy decided to apply for borough status instead, and they were granted their wish on May 3, 1957 — just a few short months before Northern Lights Shopping Center’s grand opening.

One thing that never materialized was development of the 150 acres behind the shopping center, which one Economy official said would be “built up overnight.” Until construction of the new Walmart in 2014, this land was yet undeveloped.

Jan. 19, 1960 – Beaver Valley Times

Five years later, The Times published the Business, Financial and Industrial Review of Beaver County edition.

Once again, the big feature article was on the steel industry, the “lifeblood of our county.” It was another banner year for steel, even though a steelworker’s strike wiped out nearly four months of production. American steel had produced 92 million tons in 1959, showing that steel was still the king of American industry.

• Beaver County’s premier radio station was preparing to enter the new age with its own FM channel, WBVP-FM 106.7. It was the biggest change since WBVP first took to the airwaves on May 25, 1948.

• Babcock & Wilcox Co.’s Tubular Products Division, a mainstay of the Beaver Falls steel scene, was set to open its new $14 million mill at Koppel. This would be one of the most important developments of 1960, adding another 500 jobs to Beaver County’s industrial scene.

Babcock & Wilcox also was known as a company that took care of its employees. In 1959, the annual employee Christmas party at Beaver Falls High School attracted more than 7,000 people. On Aug. 15, the company held its employee picnic at Idora Park in Youngstown, Ohio, with more than 12,000 employees and their families attending.

• Major advertisements in this edition were from Bixler Motors of Beaver, Bovard-Anderson Co. (still active today), Walter H. Gross Furniture and Standard Horse Nail Corp.

• Standard Clay Manufacturing Co. was still producing bricks in Fallston, where it had been doing so since 1925. In 1960, the firm was touting its revolutionary “Ironspot” brick, which was being used to build homes all over western Pennsylvania. There are still thousands of homes standing in western Pennsylvania that were built using Standard Clay’s products.

• The Garfield Business Institute of Beaver Falls was celebrating its 35th year of training young people for careers in business. The school was located in the Reeves Building, with courses such as ABC shorthand, accounting and industrial management.

Jan. 27, 1970 — Beaver County Times

This was the 1970 Progress edition of The Times, published during a time of great consternation in our nation’s history. The coming year would see events such as the Kent State shootings, the U.S. Postal Service strike, the breakup of the Beatles and further escalation of the Vietnam War.

• CATV of Pennsylvania, headquartered in Rochester, was bringing a new technology into Beaver County — cable television. Customers who subscribed would have access to a staggering 20 channels. In this article, the writer speculates that the cable innovation could bring about such advancements as “checkless banking, shop-from-home services, automatic meter reading, security system monitoring and a library at your fingertips” within 30 years. I’d say they pretty much nailed it, right?

• Adverts in this edition come from Gimbels at the Beaver Valley Mall, Mikush Appliance Service (still active today), Sutton’s Minit-Car Wash and McDaniel Ceramics.

• The employees of Armco Steel Corp.’s Ambridge Works were awarded the Armco Iron Man Award for 1969. This prestigious honor was achieved due to the mill’s safety record, which was the best of any Armco plant in the nation.

• Falls City Bottling Co., Beaver Falls, was entering its 56th year of business. The company bottled its own water from a spring located on 11th Street hill. This spring was historic in nature, having been discovered by the Harmony Society upon their purchase of what was then Brighton in 1868. During the late-19th century, the spring was the primary water source for all of Beaver Falls.

• The new Beaver Valley Mall was getting its finishing touches added, as some stores prepared for a March opening. Gimbels Department Store was already doing business as 1970 dawned, but the greater mall complex was still off-limits to shoppers.

One new development for the mall was the announcement of a movie theater, a twin cinema, that would be located in a free-standing building outside the mall. It was at this theater that my father took me to see “Return of the Jedi” in 1983, one of my most cherished childhood memories.

• Kaufmann’s Department Store was celebrating completion of its first full year at its Rochester location. This was the fourth Kaufmann’s store outside of Pittsburgh, a two-story, modern structure that had completely reshaped the community of Rochester. Construction of the Kaufmann’s complex required removal of several entire streets in the borough.

Kaufmann’s Rochester store included 130 separate departments and a 900-car, double-deck parking area. One unique aspect of the store was the Tic-Toc Restaurant, which had quickly become a local favorite. Giant Eagle currently utilizes the bottom floor of this complex.

• If you were looking for “true hospitality” in 1970, you could find it at the Beaver Falls Holiday Inn. With 162 luxurious units, a swimming pool and the almost famous Fox ‘n Hounds Pub, the hotel was a big hit with both locals and travelers alike. Or, so said their ad.

• In what may be the largest advertising purchase In history, Gimbels Department Store ran a staggering 23-page ad in the 1970 Progress edition.

Jan. 29, 1980 — Beaver County Times

As the decade of the 1980s dawned, Beaver County was experiencing something many people thought could never happen — the death of the steel industry. Still, there was a sense of pride and a belief that our county could overcome the changes in the industrial market. The 1980 Progress edition illustrates this quite well.

• Beaver County government was setting a goal for the 1980s of diversifying the local economy. Basic steel and structural steel jobs were still responsible for an unbelievable 77 percent of the county’s employment. Getting away from the “all eggs in one basket” approach wasn’t just necessary, it was vital.

• Hills Department Store was advertising itself as the “anti-inflation store.” Both the Green Garden Plaza and Northern Lights stores were preparing for the retailer’s annual inventory clearance sale.

• Groundbreaking for the new $5.3 million shopping plaza in Center Township was about to take place. This plaza would be located at the Center exit of the Beaver Valley Expressway and would include both a new Kmart and a Kroger’s grocery store.

• Geneva College was preparing to celebrate its centennial year in Beaver County. Founded as Geneva Hall in Northwood, Ohio, in 1848, Geneva moved to Beaver Falls in 1880 thanks to the efforts of the Harmony Society. Old Main, the first building constructed on campus, was completed in September 1881. It is still in use today — hot in the summer, cold in the winter — just like it always has been.

• Population trends in Beaver County showed that the exodus to the townships was continuing. Between 1960 and 1980, boroughs such as Aliquippa, Rochester, Ambridge and Midland all lost significant percentages of their total populations. Meanwhile, Hopewell, Center, Brighton and Chippewa townships all saw increases. The biggest losses were experienced by Aliquippa, which saw a decrease of 5,334 residents from 1960 to 1980. Center Township was bolstered the most, gaining 3,885 new residents over that same 20-year span.

The March of Time

The era between 1960 and 1980 was one of the most tumultuous in our county’s history. It saw the age of suburban flight, the end of the true “family-style” retail economy, and a shift in employment from industry to service-based jobs. All of these changes created a very different Beaver County from what people experienced during the golden age of the 1940s and 1950s.

Progress is a word that is thrown around quite a bit in both the political and business arenas, but what is progress? I’d say progress is defined by a community that continues to shift with the ebbs and flows of the times, be it economic, social or cultural. Beaver County has obviously done that, even if it has been painful at times.

Jeffrey Snedden is a local researcher and historian. Questions, comments or topic ideas for Histories & Mysteries may be emailed to historiesandmysteries@yahoo.com. Every other week, Snedden will choose a few new topics and update past ones with readers’ notes and questions.