With all the time we now seem to have on our hands, it’s the perfect opportunity to dive into a new television obsession.

With the coronavirus quarantine in full swing, one company in particular appears to have a major bonus from the situation: Netflix.

Viewership for the streaming service has spiked with people trapped in their homes. The company has had to slow down streaming times and quality in order to keep the site from breaking from overuse.

With this sudden surge occurring, I thought it was time for me to take a dive into the Netflix catalog to find bingable watches while stuck at home.

“Community”

The criminally underrated NBC sitcom, which just dropped all of its six seasons on the streaming service at the beginning of the month, follows the antics of a study group at a community college. Created by Dan Harmon, one of the minds behind “Rick and Morty,” “Community” uses the strengths within its cast (including Joel McHale, Alison Brie and Donald Glover) to elevate its own frantic script, which include episodes focusing on alternate timeline scenarios, campus-wide paintball wars and a “Goodfellas” spoof on cafeteria chicken fingers.

“James Acaster: Repertoire”

Log flume hype men. Bread research. Cardboard box folds. Across his four-part comedy special “Repertoire,” James Acaster weaves bit after bit with his audience, whether discussing his business of buying and selling the same five jars of honey or the podcast he filmed while infiltrating as an undercover cop titled (what else), “The Wire.” By the end, Repertoire becomes a different kind of comedy special, one where the gags often make way for moments of bleak empathy, while the final episode brings with it a mind-bending end that itself ponders the ride that the audience took.

“Documentary Now!”

Created by SNL alums Fred Armisen, Bill Hader and Seth Myers, “Documentary Now!” uses the guise of a Turner Classic Movies-style documentary series (hosted by Helen Mirren, nonetheless) as a gateway to, each episode, skewer the premise of a well-known documentary. Whether tackling topics like “The Far Sid”e, a soft rock band known as The Blue Jean Committee, cults, or a 1992 run for governor of Ohio, “Documentary Now!” Is able to balance both a love of the documentaries they mock and a comedic wit that often leaves you out of breath by each episode’s end.

In addition to these shows on Netflix, HBO announced that, during the pandemic, several HBO original shows such as “Silicon Valley,” “The Wire,” “Veep,” and “The Sopranos” and available for free to stream on the HBO Now app, with no subscription required to watch.

