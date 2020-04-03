Pennsbury senior Kartik Kannan waited years to make it onto the school’s jazz concert band. The coronavirus shutdown has all but brought that to an end.

A few weeks ago, I wrote an article praising my high school’s staff and administrators, citing them as one of the reasons why I loved attending Pennsbury.

Another reason why Pennsbury is so great is all of the unique experiences we have. Of course, Pennsbury is known for having the “Best Prom in America,” but there are also events, such as Sports Nite and graduation, that every student looks forward from the moment school starts in August.

That is, until the coronavirus pandemic caught up with us.

As the number of cases continues to rise in the state and in Bucks County itself, it makes perfect sense that we are relegated to our homes in order to help flatten the curve and ensure the health care industry is not overwhelmed with coronavirus cases.

That being said, it is also understandable that students, especially seniors, at Pennsbury are disappointed with the closure because of the inability to partake in the activities that make our time at this school so wonderful. The same thing can be said for seniors across the country, especially those who partake in extracurricular activities like sports or music programs, who have lost the chance to finish their time in high school on a high because of the current pandemic.

While I am saddened that our prospects at holding Sports Nite, prom, and graduation have been diminished and that some events that I participate in outside school, like soccer, may be canceled, I wanted to take the time to address one of my activities that has been deeply hurt by the current pandemic: jazz band.

To understand what the loss of this program means to me, I have to start with my sixth-grade exploits.

I was lucky enough to play the piano in my middle school’s jazz band, and while I did not think much of it at the time, my opinion of jazz changed at my band’s first performance at the Pennsbury Jazz Festival.

Watching the high school’s premier band, the Pennsbury Concert Jazz Band, perform that night, was an inspiring moment that changed the course of my life from that point. After hearing the band perform feats that I did not think were even possible, I made it a goal that I would not stop until I became a member of that band.

That goal, though, took a lot more work to achieve than I thought was necessary. I reluctantly left my piano teacher of seven years to begin taking lessons with one of the top musicians in the area, slowly improving my knowledge of and ability to play jazz piano as the years went by. Then, when I entered high school and learned that I needed to be a member of a curricular band and the marching band to audition for the jazz band, I learned how to play a new instrument, percussion, in order to satisfy the prerequisites and appear as a competent musician.

Unfortunately, for my first three years in high school, I was unsuccessful in making the Concert Jazz Band, instead being placed in the school’s Jazz Ensemble each year.

Initially, I felt that I was not a good enough piano player, and I even contemplated quitting the instrumental music program to participate in other activities. However, as the years went by, my resolve grew stronger, and I used my initial failures as inspiration to keep working hard and constantly improve as a musician.

I doubled down on my efforts to grow as a musician, and with time I saw considerable progress in the form of the opportunity to lead the band and recognition at multiple jazz festivals. When my senior year audition approached, I felt confident that the lessons of the past six years would help me finally get over the hill, and the position in the Concert Jazz Band that I so coveted would soon be mine.

And this time, I was right! As a senior, I finally made the band, and my family and I were overjoyed that I had finally achieved what I set out to do as a sixth-grader. And as the past months have shown, the position was everything I thought it would be.

In addition to playing with my friends, who are frankly some of the best musicians in the state, I was able to play the music that had captivated me so long ago. In addition, as competition season started, I found that all of my hard work had paid off, as I was able to help the band obtain “superior” ratings at our first two competitions in addition to receiving an “Outstanding Rhythm Section” and “Oustanding Piano Player” award at Temple’s Essentially Ellington contest.

With more competitions and an international trip looming, I felt that everything was going my way, and I was grateful for the journey that had taken me to this point.

Regrettably, with the shutdown of schools across the state for the foreseeable future, it seems that my jazz band adventure has come to a screeching stop.

After seven years of working to get to this point, it is incredibly disheartening to lose the chance to continue playing with the band, even though it comes as a necessity of public safety.

If this is the end, I am glad that I had the chance to come this far. At least I can say that I made the band and was able to contribute in a small part to its rich tradition.

For all the seniors across the country, especially those who were looking forward to their spring sports seasons, the end of their music or theater programs, or even a trip planned with a club or other organization, I feel your pain.

To my fellow Pennsbury students who are disappointed that they may not get to experience the events that make our school so great, I sympathize with you as well.

But if we are going to have a chance at holding these events, or even helping our friends and neighbors recover from the grips of this pandemic, we have to do the right thing. That means frequently washing our hands, not touching our faces, coughing into our elbows, and maintaining social distancing during this difficult time.

After all, if we can not be remembered for what we did as seniors during our last semester of high school, we can at least be remembered for the work we did in helping save the human race.