The Ellwood City Area Public Library is closed until March 30.

The Ellwood City Area Public Library, along with all libraries in the state, were closed Saturday by Gov. Tom Wolf because of the novel coronvirus outbreak. They are tentatively set to reopen on March 30. Until then all activities are postponed.

MEMORIALS

The following are memorial contributions received by the library during the months of February/March. Memorials are published on a weekly basis in this column and represent a portion of the contributions received.

Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458.