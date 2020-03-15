Beware the Ides of March.

Especially if you didn’t sleep well last night.

When I was a teenager, my mom complained about waking up in the middle of the night with her mind racing.

I quite frankly did not comprehend this. Of course, teenagers tend to sleep like the dead, and since I was running five to 10 miles a day during cross-country season (adult me is frankly amazed at teenage me), I slept even harder.

I’d like to tell my mother sorry for rolling my eyes and not sympathizing with her sleep-deprived state.

Because now I get it.

Young parents, for your own peace of mind, you may want to skip this next part. In fact, you may want to pour yourself a nice cold drink of something strong and go in the other room with your hands over your ears, shouting, “La la la, I can’t hear you!”

When you’re in the throes of babyhood and your child wakes up every 20 minutes or so to demand food, or a new diaper, or just a reassuring snuggle, you get through it by telling yourself that this phase won’t last long.

Quite true. But it will be replaced by a toddler who invades your bed at 2 a.m. A preschooler with night terrors. And just when you think you’re about to get a good night’s sleep, bam, you’re pregnant again and the cycle starts all over.

You get a short break in middle school, unless you’re the type of parent who caves to sleepover pressure. (I’m Nancy Reagan on this one: Just say no.)

But by high school, their friends start driving, and then a year later, your own kid gets her license, and you can’t sleep until she’s safely in the house each night, which gets later and later with each passing month.

But finally, when your kids are grown and flown, you look at your big welcoming bed, with its cozy weighted blanket and down pillows and fresh bedding. At last, we meet again, you think. You tremble with anticipation of an uninterrupted eight hours.

Not so fast. Nature is about to play a cruel trick on you.

Your body turns traitor and stabs you in the back.

Because deep into middle age, FOR NO REASON AT ALL, you start waking up at 3 a.m.

You’re filled with worry. About anything. About everything.

You toss. You turn. You contemplate getting up to get a book, but somehow in your weird sleep-deprived-yet-utterly-awake state, it’s too much trouble. You scroll through your phone, knowing all the while it’s the devil’s playground and that checking Instagram won’t help you drift off.

Lately, I’ve set some rules for these nights. If it’s past 4:30 a.m., I don’t even bother trying to get back to sleep. Instead, I console myself with the current notion that the most successful people in the world wake up at 4 a.m. every day.

And I remind myself I’m really good at napping.

