Here are activities planned for the Ellwood City Area Public Library this week.

The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458.

Activities taking place this week include:

MONDAY

The Ellwood City Area Public Library will be closed in observance of Presidents Day. Regular hours will resume Tuesday.

TUESDAY

1:30 p.m. – Afternoon Book Group for Adults will discuss “Forces of Nature” by Jane Harper.

5 p.m. – Food 4 Thought II Book Group will discuss “Girl in the Blue Coat” by Monica Hesse.

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. -- “Coloring for Adults,” a free weekly program designed to help reduce stresses of everyday life. All adults welcome.

THURSDAY

3 p.m. – Food 4 Though Book Group will discuss “The Girl in the Blue Coat” by Monica Hesse.

6 p.m. – Adult Knitting Group meets weekly to work on individual projects. New members welcome.

SAVE THE DATE

Dr. Seuss’ birthday program will kick-off is at 10 a.m. March 5. Registration required.

Monthly movies for adults will resume March 25. Call library for movie titles.

Tamburitzans tickets will be available to purchase from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 14 and March 20. Performance is 3 p.m. March 29 at Lincoln High School.

Sign up for the library’s monthly free E-Newsletter to keep up with all programs and activities taking place.

MEMORIALS

The following are memorial contributions received by the library during the month of February. Memorials are published on a weekly basis in this column and represent a portion of the contributions received.

In memory of David E. Brooks, ESQ, from Mike, Nancy and Joshua Catanzariti.

In memory of Dr. Lawrence Fazioli from Marisa and Larry Kelly and Daughters.

In memory of Ruby Grace Pucci from Grammie and Pap Pap Cvetich.

In memory of Vincent C. Russo Jr. from Lois DiFrischia.

In memory of Winnie Stiles from Kim and Shane Vattimo.

In memory of James Patrick Sudano from Gregg and Noreen LaCava.

In memory of Ann (DeTullio) Tammaro from Bob and Chris Giancola, Marisa and Larry Kelly and Daughters.