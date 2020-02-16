Events also can be found on and submitted to an online calendar listing at app.evvnt.com/users/sign_in.

COMMUNITY

American Red Cross Blood Drives: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 17, Penn State-Beaver, Student Union Building, 100 University Drive, Center Township (benefits students’ THON team for childhood cancer, with parking available in Lot B near Ross Administration Building); 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 18, Calvin Presbyterian Church, 615 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 3, Community College of Beaver County, Student Activity Center, One Campus Drive, Center Township. All types of blood are needed, especially O negative, A negative and B negative. Blood donor app available by texting BLOODAPP to 90999. App tracks health stats and donor record. RAPIDPASS, an online donor pre-reading and health history, available. Appointments taken first. www.redcrossblood.org or 800-733-2767 or 724-775-9700.

American Girl Tea Party: 2 to 4 p.m. March 1, Laughlin Memorial Free Library, 99 11th St., Ambridge. Take your favorite American Girl or any other doll. Food, crafts and raffles. Advance registration is $20 for children, $10 for adults; call, 724-266-3857. Parties of six or more must contact director to guarantee seating.

Historic District Property Showcase: 2 p.m., March 1, Cliptomania, 317 14th St., Ambridge. Ambridge Historic District EDC will present updates on the Tim Cassidy building on 14th Street and the Markvan building on Merchant Street. 724-622-4887.

Merchandise Bingo: 7 p.m. Feb. 17, St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church social hall, 115 Trinity Drive, Center Township. Luncheon is included in admission price.

Beaver County Veterans Town Hall on the Move: 4:30 p.m. Feb. 19, Beaver County VA Outpatient Clinic, 300 Brighton Ave., Rochester. Veterans and their families are welcome. Senior leadership and front-line employees will be available to offer on-the-spot assistance with questions and concerns.

Cabin Fever Concert Sierra Sellers: 8 p.m. Feb. 22, Beaver Station Cultural and Events Center, 250 E. End Ave. Sellers, a Sewickley native performs rhythm and blues. Doors open at 7 p.m. for complimentary wine and beer. Sponsored by the Beaver Area Heritage Foundation. Tickets, $30, available online at www.beaverstation.org.

State Department of Environmental Protection Storm Water Issues: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26, Zelienople Area Public Library, 227 S. High St. Ryan Harr of the Butler County Conservation District will discuss storm-water issues and long-range planning of Connoquenessing, Brush and Breakneck creeks. Free. www.zelienoplelibrary.org or 724-452-9330.

Swingtime Valentine: A Sentimental Journey to the Swing Era: 4 p.m. Feb. 16, Shakespeare’s Restaurant and Pub, 1495 Mercer Road, North Sewickley Township: Dinner followed by musical revue by the Red Barn Players. Entree options are stuffed chicken breast, apple bourbon salmon, shrimp and penne pasta. Tickets: $41 per person, includes dinner and show. Reservations, call 724-752-4653. Information, email redbarnplayers@gmail.com.

Crimson Line Auxiliary Volunteers Needed: Crimson Line Auxiliary of Brighton Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Brighton Township is in need of volunteers, who are asked to give one hour a month. Contact Alexandra Emmich, activities director and volunteer coordinator, at 724-770-3220 or email AEmmich@brightonwellness.com.

Free Early Reading Screenings: Feb. 17, March 16 and April 13, Laughlin Children’s Center, 424 Frederick Ave., Sewickley. For children in kindergarten to grade 2. Specialist will administer the Predictive Assessment of Reading to assess letter-word recognition, vocabulary, phonemic awareness and fluency abilities, then discuss results and recommendations. Half-hour appointments. Appointments and information, call 412-741-4087 or online at www.laughlincenter.com.

Beaver Valley Choral Society spring concert rehearsals: 7 p.m. Mondays, New Brighton United Methodist Church, 1033 Sixth Ave. Rehearsals for the BCVS Treble Youth Chorale will begin in February. www.bvchoralsociety.org.

MEETINGS

Chippewa Women’s Club: 1 p.m. Feb. 18, Chippewa Township municipal building, 2811 Darlington Road. Program will be game day/hobo party.

International Association of Electrical Inspectors, Western Pennsylvania Chapter: 7 p.m. Feb. 20, Gaetano’s Banquet Center, 1617 Banksville Road, Pittsbugh. Earn continuing-education credits. 724-274-0510.

Nature Guide Night: 7 p.m. Feb. 21, Fern Hollow Nature Center 1901 Glen Mitchell Road, Sewickley. Meeting to discuss 2020 programs, new equipment and meet new educator. Light refreshments. Free. Registration encouraged, but not required, online at www.fhnc.org or call 412-741-6136.

New Brighton Historical Society: 6 p.m. Feb. 25, Westminster United Presbyterian Church, 115 N. Mercer Ave., New Brighton. Randy Ruff, a member of the Patriot Guard Riders, is guest speaker. The Patriot Guard, a nationwide organization, seeks to shield families at funerals of military fallen loved ones from war protesters. Visitors welcome. 724-846-1787.

DINNERS, FOOD SALES

Meatloaf Dinner: 3 to 6 p.m. or until sold out Feb. 19, Aliquippa Elks Lodge, 2655 Brodhead Road. Cost, $9.50. Eat in or take out. 724-375-4611.

Chili Cook-Off: 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22, New Brighton Free Methodist Church, 925 11th St. Vote for the best chili in Beaver County. To enter a chili recipe, register by Feb. 19. Free admission; reservations required for attendees. 724-312-1612.

Hookstown Volunteer Fire Department Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays, starting Feb. 21, Hookstown fire hall, 102 Silver Slipper Road. Takeouts, call 724-573-4111. Benefits fire department.

Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner and Living Treasures Animal Park Show: 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 25, Grace Lutheran Church, 393 Adams St., Rochester. Traditional Shrove Tuesday pancake dinner and show. 724-774-3792 or online at www.gracelutheranpa.org.

Patterson Township Volunteer Fire Department Fish Fry: 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 28 to April 10, Patterson fire hall, 319 Darlington Road. Fried haddock and chicken plank dinners, with choice of fries, pirogi or macaroni and cheese; fish sandwiches, individual items, child’s chicken or fish dinners. Takeouts, call 724-843-9617. Free delivery in Patterson Township and Patterson Heights.

Independence Township Chili Cook-Off: 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 29, community center, 104 School Road. Cook, compete or eat. Participation fee, $20; call township office, 724-378-3739. Cash prize. To attend and vote, adults, $10; kids, age 13 and younger, $5. Bake sale, 50/50 raffle, BYOB. www.independencetwp.com

Beaver Valley Yacht Club Fish Fry: Noon to 7 p.m. Fridays, March 6 to April 10, Beaver Valley Yacht Club, 219 Front St., Fallston. For takeouts, call 724-847-4663.

Raccoon Township Volunteer Fire Department Fish Fry: 4 to 8 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 28 to April 10, Raccoon firre hall, 4061 Patterson Road. Fish, baked fish, chicken filet, shrimp and clam dinners, senior and children dinners, includes salad bar, french fries, beverage. Benefits fire department. Eat in or take out, call 724-495-6630 or online at www.raccoonvfd.com/raccoonvfdfishfries.

Divine Redeeemer Parish Lenten Fish Fry: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 28 to April 3, St. James School cafeteria, 200 Walnut St., Sewickley. Fish dinners, sides, kids meals. Takeouts, call 412-741-5540, press 2, after 4:15 p.m.

Crescent Townshp Volunteer Fire Department Fish Fry: 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 26 and 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 28 to April 10, Crescent fire hall, 79 McGovern Blvd. Battered fish dinners, sides, halushky. Dine in or take out, call 724-457-7430.

Pirogi, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays through April 3, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 377 Linmore Ave., Baden. Potato, kraut, cottage cheese prune. $8 per dozen. To order, call 724-869-9758 after 6 a.m. Fridays or leave message. Eat in, take out and bring own containers if you’d like. Pick up from 9:30 to 3 p.m.

Roast Beef Dinner: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20, Midland Serbian Club, 514 Midland Ave. $12. Eat in or take out; call 724-643-1622.

Presidents Day Soup to Go: 3 to 6 p.m. Feb. 17, Harmony Township fire hall, 2400 Beaver Road. Beef noodle, chicken and rice, stuffed pepper by the quart, $7. Hosted by the department auxiliary. Pre-order through 5 p.m. Feb. 13 by calling 724-312-1227. Information at the Harmony Twp. Ladies Auxiliary’s Facebook page.

FUNDRAISERS

Oldies Dance with D.J. Ralph Cananzi: 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 21, Patterson Township fire hall, 319 Darlington Road. Mardi Gras theme (costume optional). Cash bar and snacks. Tickets $15, or $25 per couple. Benefits the Carnegie Free Library of Beaver Falls. For tickets, call 724-846-4340.

Mardi Gras Masquerade Gala: 6 p.m. Feb. 29, Midland American Legion, 800 Midland Ave. Entertainment, silent auction, appetizers, 50/50 raffle, cash bar. Formal attire not required; costumes encouraged but optional. Benefits Project HOPE of Beaver County. Tickets, by Feb. 18, $15; after Feb. 18, $20; day of event, $25. Parking available. 724-513-2337.

Black Tie Gala Fundraiser: 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 29, The Fez, 2312 Brodhead Road, Hopewell Township. Dinner, dancing, entertainment by Casanova, raffle baskets, cash bar. Tickets, $45, or $80 per couple. Tickets must be purchased by Feb. 17 online at www/brownpapertickets.com/event4425926?fbclid=lwAR3qLJ080v8cN.

Lunch at the Library: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7, Beaver Area Memorial Library, 100 College Ave. Homemade soups, bread and desserts. Bowl of soup with bread, $3; desserts, $3. Takeouts available. Sponsored by the Friends of the Beaver Library. All proceeds benefit library. 724-775-1132.

Under the Sun Gala and Auction: 5 to 9 p.m. March 14, the Club at Shadow Lakes, 2000 Beaver Lakes Blvd., Hopewell Township. Sponsored by the Beaver County Chamber of Commerce. Features Dueling Pianos, Hermie Granati, Ambridge High School Steel Drum Band. Tickets, members, $80; others, $100. Tickets and information online at www.bcchamber.com.

Indoor Yard and Bake Sale: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 7, Lighthouse for the Blind, 720 Third Ave., New Brighton. Benefits Ambridge Lions Club charities. Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 2 to 6 at the Lighthouse. 724-581-2012.

Night at the Races: 6 p.m. Feb. 29, Wampum fire hall, 709 Church St. Dinner at 6. Tickets, $25. Deadline to purchase jockey tickets is Feb. 15. Benefits the fire department. 724-535-0557.

EDUCATION

Suicide – The Ripple Effect: 6 p.m. Feb. 16, First Baptist Church, 301 Adams St., Rochester. Film chronicles the story of Kevin Hines, a 19-year-old who attempted suicide by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. Free. 724-775-8931.

Beaver Area Heritage Foundation: 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 18, Beaver Station Cultural and Event Center, 250 E. End Ave., Beaver. Robert Stakeley will present “The History of Kaufmann’s Department Store, Everything Under the Sun.” Free. 724-775-7174 or www.beaverheritage.org/event.

Managing Your Digital Photos: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 26, Sewickley Public Library, 500 Thorn St. Free. 412-741-6920 or online at www.sewickleylibrary.org. Register at www.eventkeeper.com.

Careers on the Ohio River: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 29, Grow a Generation LLC, 200 Hoenig Road, Sewickley. River Robots will give students in grades 6 to 12 the opportunity to learn about jobs on the river, including underwater welder, barge traffic controller, water authority chemist, Army Corps of Engineers. Limited to 15 students; teachers, free. Cost, $55, includes lunch and bus. Sign up at bit.ly/ohioriverstem. Fellowships available through the STEM Leadership Center online at www.stemleadershipcenter.weebly.com.

Hike of the Month Club, Beaver County: 9 a.m. March 1, 3000 Raccoon Creek State Park, PA-18, Independence Township. Hiking Wetlands trail to Nichol Road to Pinto Trail to Camp Trail, approximately five to six miles. Club is comprised of nature lovers. Meet at the upper lake parkting lot. Information, messenger link to m.me903651106351392.

Winter Session Learn to Skate: 5:30 p.m. Thursdays through March 19, Bradys Run Ice Arena, 121 Bradys Run Road, Brighton Township. Thursdays at 5:30 p.m., beginners, (ages 3 and 4) and basic skills level 1 and 2 (children 5 years and older); 6 p.m., basic skills levels 3 to 6. Conducted by the Beaver County Figure Skating Club. Fee, $96 and $17.25 annual Learn to Skate USA membership. To register, call 724-770-2060 or go to www.bcfsc.org/learn-to-skate.

“George Washington at Logstown”: 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 17, Beaver County Historical Research and Landmarks Foundation, William Vicary Mansion, 1235 Third Ave., Freedom. Authors Sophie Panella and Kylett Chamberlain, fourth-graders at Baden Academy Charter School, have written a children’s book about Washington’s visit to Logstown as part of a project begun last year with Brenda Applegate, foundation executive director. The Baden residents will discuss their work. Profits from book sales will go to the landmarks foundation. 724-869-4269 or medialab@badenacademy.org.

Ed Talks: How DNA Makes Us Who We Are: 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 20, Sewickley Public Library, 500 Thorn St. Edward Schroth, biology, water ecology and environmental educator, presents program of human DNA makeup and ways genes can modulate environmental influences and vice versa. Register online at www.sewickleylibrary.org; call 412-741-6920 or email sewickley@einetwork.net.

Storytime with Harriet Tubman: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22, B.F. Jones Memorial Library, 663 Franklin Ave., Aliquippa. Valerie McKelvy leads a family storytime and crafts. Free. 724-375-2960 or online at www.beaverlibraries.org/aliquippa.asp.

Take on Sustainable Fashion!: 6 to 7 p.m. Feb. 18, Sewickley Public Library, 500 Thorn St. Allison Zeanchock presents program on sustainable, eco-friendly fashion. Bring old T-shirt to make upcycled project. www.sewickleylibrary.org., 412-741-6920 or email sewickley@einetwork.net.

Beaver County chapter of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees is accepting applications for its annual $1,000 scholarship. Students must be a permanent resident of Beaver County and a second-semester junior education major at Geneva, Grove City or Westminster college, Slippery Rock or Robert Morris university, or other college offering a degree in education. For an application, email jean.macaluso@yahoo.com. The deadline is April 24.

Baby and Me: 10 a.m. the first and third Tuesdays of the month, Beaver Area Memorial Library, 100 College Ave. Library and early-literacy skills for infants to 23 months and their caregivers. Free. Registration not required. 724-775-1132 or www.beaverlibraries.org/beaver.

Preschool and Toddler Story Times: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, Beaver Area Memorial Library, 100 College Ave. Library activities for children ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers. Free; registration not required. 724-775-1132 or online at www.beaverlibraries.org/beaver.

CHURCH NEWS

State Women’s Department “I Am Willing Service”: Noon Feb. 29, Church in the Round, Woodrow and Griffith streets, Aliquippa. Theme is “What’s In Your House?” and focuses on gifts and talents. Features female entrepreneurs in the Second Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction of Pennsylvania.

St. Elijah Choir’s 18th annual Bowling “Ball”: 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22, Sheffield Lanes, 818 Raccoon St., Aliquippa. Five-member teams play on 20 lanes. Tickets, $30, include bowling, dinner and entertainment. Payment due by Feb. 16. Dinner and dancing only, $15. Submit forms to Adam or Kathy Loverich, at St. Elijah Serbian Orthodox Church, 2200 Irwin St., or call 724-375-9894. Information at www.st.elijahaliquippa.com.

Entrusted Women’s Bible Study of 2 Timothy: 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. Feb. 17, Chippewa United Methodist Church, 2545 Darlington Road. Six-week women’s Bible study based on 2 Timothy and led by pastor Tai Courtemanche. Registration online at www.chipewaumc.org or call 724- 843-4828.