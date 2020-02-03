Library Activites.

The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458.

Activities taking place this week include:

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. -- “Coloring for Adults,” a free weekly program designed to help reduce stresses of everyday life. All adults welcome.

3 p.m. – “Creative Writing Workshop,” for students in grade 7 and up share their work and discuss writing tips and techniques. .

6:30 p.m. – Evening Book Group for Adults will discuss ”Three Things About Elsie” by Joanna Cannon.

THURSDAY

3 p.m. -- Hooked on Books Book Group will discuss “Once” by Morris Gleitzman.

6 p.m. – Adult Knitting Group meets weekly to work on individual projects. New members welcome.

MEMORIALS

The following are memorial contributions received by the library during the month of January. Memorials are published on a weekly basis in this column and represent a portion of the contributions received.

In memory of Helen B. Pierce from Barbara Mathews and Family

In memory of James Patrick Sudano from Geri Mantz