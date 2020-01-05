Last Friday, my world changed forever.

My last child, the gurgling, cheerful baby of my middle age, walked out of the DMV with a learner’s permit in her hand.

And things will never be the same.

Wow, that’s a little dramatic, you’re thinking.

Nope. Not nearly dramatic enough.

I have survived teaching two teenagers to drive, and I have the mental and emotional scars to prove it. A third time might do me in.

Teaching teens to drive (Twice! Twice, did I mention?) aged me more than all other aspects of parenting combined, including having a premature baby, watching an asthmatic child gasping for breath and sending our oldest off to college in the Bronx, which had previously appeared in my life only as a scary backdrop for Robert DeNiro movies.

Indeed, as my third child walked out of the building last week, triumphantly clutching her permit, the ground crumbled beneath my feet. I saw the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse galloping toward me. I heard the dramatic strains of Carmina Burana blasting away as the soundtrack to this dark turn of events.

“One question,” said the giddy child in the passenger’s seat (no way I was letting her drive out of there). “Which one is the gas and which one is the brake?”

At those words, another five years passed before my eyes. I am now officially 95 years old.

At least they gave me a new handbook, I thought. At home, I thumbed through “The Parent’s Supervised Driving Program” and felt a twinge of hope. Maybe this time will be different. Maybe this time I’ll be good at this.

There it was, on Page 1 (after several pages of ads from car companies and insurance providers, which somehow felt less than reassuring), the very first bold piece of advice:

“Make an effort to enjoy the learning process.” OK, that’s sort of like saying, “Lie back and enjoy your colonoscopy!” I thought, but kept reading.

“The feedback you give should be calm, precise and immediate.” Now I see where I’ve gone wrong in the past. My feedback (“STOP SIGN! STOP SIGN! STOP SIGN! ARRRGHHHH!”) was precise and immediate, but perhaps not as calm as it should have been. Point taken.

“When your teen makes a mistake, which will happen often, do not criticize. Remain calm and simply repeat the maneuver until it’s done correctly.” IF YOU’RE STILL ALIVE, that is.

Well. I could go on. And I know I’m approaching this whole learning-to-drive thing with a cynic’s heart. But I also want to live to a ripe old age.

Besides, I’ve reached the conclusion that some things are best left to professionals. Like brain surgery. Making souffles. Extracting potentially rabid animals from nests in your drywall.

And teaching teenagers to drive. It takes a certain steely-eyed courage that I quite frankly don’t have anymore.

So I’m Googling driving schools. Switching the soundtrack in my head to the Beach Boys. And just maybe keeping the Four Horsemen at bay.

Charlotte is a columnist for The Times. She tweets @ChLatvala.