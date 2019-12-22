Events also can be found on and submitted to an online calendar listing at app.evvnt.com/users/sign_in.

COMMUNITY

Silvester New Year's Celebration in Harmony: 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 31, Main and Mercer streets. Family friendly German New Year’s Eve celebration on German time at 6 p.m. (midnight in Germany) features day with 5K race, pork and sauerkraut dinner, traditional German movie, Christmas tree toss, ball drop at fireworks at 6 p.m.

Ohio Valley Lines Holiday Show and Open House: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 6, Ohio Valley Lines, model railroad and library, 1225 Merchant St., Ambridge. Two operating model railroads, flea market, raffle baskets, Bob Evans’ Trains for Tots programs prizes. Tickets, adults, $6; children, ages 3 to 12, $2. 724-266-4787.

Colemans Kendall Leigh Boutique Warehouse Walk-Through: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 18, Boutique warehouse, 1194 Merchant St., Ambridge. Online women’s boutique specializing in women’s clothing and accessories welcomes guests to warehouse to make items accessible to all and offer chance try on items before purchasing. Owned by Sewickley residents Kendall and Andrew Coleman. Free; reservations requested online at www.shopkendalleigh.com or on Facebook at KennedallVIP.

Christmas Season Open House: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 29, Beaver County Model Railroad and Historical Society headquarters, 416 Sixth St., Monaca. Displays feature variety of train layouts, society members’ equipment, books, films. Visitors welcome to bring their equipment. Admission is free; donations welcome. 724-843-3783.

Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden: through Jan. 12, Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, 1 Schenley Drive, Pittsburgh. Festival of Trees theme explores floating and frozen forests, tunnel of lights, indoor and outdoor displays, family activities, photo opportunities. Flower show from 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily; light show from 5 to 11 p.m. daily except Dec. 24 until 5 p.m.; closed Christmas Day. Timed tickets required; flower show, adults, $17.95. seniors, $16.95 and children, ages 2 to 18, $11.95. Light show, adults, $15; children, $11. Available online at www.phipps.conservatory.org or 412-622-6914.

FUNDRAISERS

Spaghetti Dinner: 1 to 7 p.m. Jan. 22, Bridgewater United Methodist Church, 908 Market St. Adults, $10; children, ages 3 to 8, $8. Benefits the Rainbow Girls Beaver Valley Assembly 187. 724-480-7302.

Presents for Pets: Local business fundraiser for Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Brodhead Road, Center Township. Local businesses are hosting trees with Present for Pets ornaments. Customers pick an ornament, buy item and return it to that business. Volunteers will deliver items to the shelter during the week of Christmas. Wish list items include Kong’s, peanut butter, dog toys without stuffing, cat toys, Timothy hay for bunnies and gift cards. Details available online at www.beavercountyhumanesociety.org or email mromigh@beavercountyhumanesociety.org.

“The Underground Railroad Movement in New Brighton and Beaver County” DVD: Produced by the New Brighton Historical Society. Cost, $10 plus $3 shipping. Also available “The Stately and Historic Homes in New Brighton” picture album, Cost, $20, plus $3 shipping. Both available at the New Brighton Borough Building and the New Brighton Public Library. To order, call 724-846-1796.

EDUCATION

ServSafe Food Safety Certification Training: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 28 and Feb. 4, Beaver County Emergency Services, 351 14th St., Ambridge. Sponsored by Penn State Extension to meet state Department of Agriculture requirements that one employee in a food service operation receive and maintain certification. Certification exam required every five years. Cost, $185 per person includes course book, guide, instructional material, digital food thermometer and exam. Pre-registration required online at www.extension.psu.edu/servsafe or call 877-345-0691.

CHURCH NEWS

Christmas Pageant: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 22, North Sewickley Presbyterian Church, 106 Chapel Drive, North Sewickley Township. Christmas Around the World program illustrates the birth of Christ.

Ellwood City Area Civic Choral Christmas concert. 6 p.m. Dec. 22, Monacrest Free Methodist Church, 995 Elmira Ave., Monaca.

Live Nativity: 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 22 and 23; First Baptist Church of Rochester, 301 Adams St. Live animals, refreshments, children’s crafts. Free. 724-775-8931.

DINNERS, FOOD SALES

Fish Dinner: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 27, Midland Serbian Club, 514 Midland Ave. Eat in or take out; call 724-643-1622.

Holiday Bake Sale: St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 30 10th St., Midland. Orders are being taken for nut, apricot or poppyseed rolls ($13 each); apple or cheese strudel ($7 each) and noodles ($6). To order, call 724-770-0758, 724-643-9662 or the church lyceum at 724-643-5554.