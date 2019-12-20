Reality panelist and Central Bucks South junior Ashley Corso thanks her parents for keeping the family’s Christmas traditions going.

For the magic of Christmas has never ended for me, I owe a thank you to my mom and dad for the utmost gift of all: love.

Christmas as a little kid was enchanting: sitting around the crackling, wood-burning fire with a warm cup of hot chocolate and a mountain of marshmallows, listening to the wonderful wallows of Bing Crosby, watching the powder-white snowflakes dance around in the sky as the lights from the tree twinkled around the house.

Christmas has always been a fond memory. Year after year, the entire month of December is the best 31 days of my life.

I am beyond grateful to have a wonderful family around me during the holidays, always sharing love and support. But an extra-large thank you goes to my parents. My mom and dad somehow did it all. Despite having three girls with high expectations, my parents never failed to make each Christmas better than the last.

My first thank you is for the innumerable hours my parents expended in keeping the Christmas spirit flourishing.

For the five years of my Elf on the Shelf was in a different spot every day, in a different position, I applaud my mom and dad for their creativity.

For the hours my mom spent Christmas shopping at every mall in the state, trying to find me that one Barbie doll that I just “needed” to have, I appreciate the thought that went into my gifts.

For my dad, who stayed extra late hours at his office so the bills would be a little more bearable throughout the season, I am thankful for the hard work that was for the happiness not of you, but of your family.

For both my parents, who watched every Hallmark movie ever created up until the night of Christmas day, I owe you limitless hours for falling asleep during every movie even though I promised I wouldn’t.

My second thank you is for the profound patience my parents kept throughout the holiday season.

Between looking through their emails and going through my mom’s receipts, it was surely not easy to keep my Christmas gifts a secret. The endless asking, needing and wanting wore my mom down. She had to tell me six times a day that I must “believe to receive.”

I never found a single gift, and I am grateful for the effort my mom put into having Santa be the giver every Christmas. She took no credit for any gifts, even when I tried to pull it out of her. The holiday spirit grew stronger every Christmas, and I still have some hope that my letters are somewhere in the North Pole being read by Santa.

The largest thank you I owe to my parents is for keeping the “holiday magic” alive — the magic that I always look forward to at Christmas, the nights when my family and I decorate our tree listening to Music Choice’s finest holiday picks, the little chocolate Advent calendar my mom still gets me (even though I never eat the chocolate), and waking up on Christmas morning with piles of gifts underneath the tree, the cookies half eaten by Santa and the carrots nibbled on by the reindeer.

Holiday magic is not a fairy godmother or a magic snow globe. It is the feeling of warmth and happiness that Christmas brings, thanks to the wonderful memories my parents have created for me.

During the holidays, I tend to focus on what it is that I want, and get distracted from the origin of all my happiness: my parents. Not only have they given me life, they have given me a life to remember.

While I am guilty of wanting material items, it has not come upon me until now that the greatest gift of all, are the givers themselves. Though my gratitude isn’t quantifiable, and no gift could amount to what my parents deserve, my strongest and most sincere thanks goes to the most extraordinary parents — thank you, Mom and Dad, for keeping the holiday magic alive.