The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities.

The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458.

Activities taking place this week include:

MONDAY

Library closed in observance of Veteran’s Day. Regular hours resume Tuesday.

TUESDAY

10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. -- Family Laptime, interactive, family event designed for babies from six months to preschoolers. Features stories, songs, games. Registration requested.

6:30 p.m.—Classic Book Group for Adult will discuss “Trustee from the Tollroom” by Nevil Shute.

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m. -- Coloring for Adults, free weekly program designed to reduce the stresses of everyday life.

THURSDAY

10 a.m. -- Preschool Storytime for children ages 3 to 5 features stories, songs, games and finger plays. Children must be potty-trained. Registration requested.

3 p.m. – Just for Girls Book Group will discuss “They Both Die in the End” by Adam Silvera.

6 p.m. -- Adult Knitting Group meets weekly to work on individual projects. New members welcome.

SAVE THE DATE

Build-a-Bear-type workshop at 11 a.m. Nov. 16. Designed for preschool through early elementary-aged children. Registration required; call for details. .

Wine Glass Painting Party at 6 p.m. Dec. 6. Cost is $35 which includes two glasses to paint, wine, cheese and cookies. Tickets available at library.

Sign up for the library’s monthly free E-Newsletter to keep up with all programs and activities taking place.

MEMORIALS

The following are memorial contributions received by the library during the month of October. Memorials are published on a weekly basis in this column and represent a portion of the contributions received.

In memory of Ruth M. Baker from Raymond and LuAnn Santillo.

In memory of Joseph F. Barletta from Blanche Novak.

In memory of Dr. Mary Ann DiBiagio-Suppa from Judith Brooks,Ursie Diane Fellner, Polly, Joseph and Jodi Frank, Chuck and Carol Hammersmith and George Tita, Dr. and Mrs. Robert MacMurdo, Kevin and Debra McElwain, Janice Minto, Raymond and LuAnn Santillo, Bonnie and Dave Seaburn, Scott and Lorraine Silvester, Michele and Frank Steri, Chris White and Family.

In memory of Jeffrey L. Evans from David and Kathy Kuntz.

In memory of Robert W. “Sky” King from Michele S. Burton.

In memory of Amalia A. Pecoraro from Faith Hassan, Kevin and Debra McElwain.

In honor of the 95th Birthday Anniversary of Maxine H. Miller from Carole Miller.

In honor of the 50th Wedding Anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. Rich Malena from Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Cortez.