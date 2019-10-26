A long time ago, we posted four homes every week that sold in a hurry. Depending on the market conditions, a hurry might have been days, weeks or months.

In all the years I’ve been writing this column, I’ve seen some surprisingly fast sales and others that were remarkably slow. One thing is always true: If a home is priced right for its condition, it will sell much faster than if homeowners choose to go high and then chip away at the price. Here are a few that I rode by and never got inside because they were gone before I got there.

5720 Pilgrim Drive, Millcreek

$159,900

This one hit the market on Oct. 17 and had more than seven showings by the end of the day. It needed work, but this three-bedroom home with one and a half baths and 2,740 square feet sits on 0.52-acre lot. It includes hardwood flooring and was built in 1955. It was in pending status a week after it was listed. Taxes are $3,608. An additional half-acre lot is still on the market for $65,000. Sandra Jarecki of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services listed this one. She had 12 showings and three offers in a few days, and the pending offer was more than the asking price.

536 Hilltop Road, Erie

$217,900

This stately Tudor was pretty much totally renovated over the past year and it includes four bedrooms, two and a half baths and 2,316 square feet. It became a pending sale the day it listed. It was built in 1930 and the taxes are $6,420. Mary Smrekar, of Coldwell Banker Select, listed the house.

3745 Gable Court, Millcreek

$224,900

This tri-level sold within the first three days. It includes four bedrooms, two full baths, one half bath, 1,960 square feet and is situated on a cul-de-sac. Taxes are $4,224. It was built in 1988. The listing agent was Dee Caruana of Agresti Real Estate.

More, more

Here are a few more. John Wolf, of RE/MAX Real Estate Group, sold the home at 106 Pheasant Drive in Girard within days. The $129,900 home features three bedrooms, two full baths and 1,120 square feet. It sits on .33 acre and its taxes are $2,175.

Last but not least, Smrekar listed the house at 4652 State St. in Millcreek. It appeared on the cover of House to Home last week and sold in days. It was listed at $224,500. It features three bedrooms, two full baths and 2,206 square feet. Taxes are $4,497.

If you’re looking for a home in the $150,000 to $250,000 price range, homes are moving. “That price range is really hot right now,” Jarecki said.

Pam Parker is the editor of House to Home, Her Times and Lake Erie LifeStyle. She can be reached at 870-1821. Send email to pam.parker@timesnews.com. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/HerTimesErie.