The home was originally built in 1965.

Address: 122 Columbia Circle, Erie

Description: Hidden on private Columbia Circle, located off Bayview Avenue in northwest Erie, this updated brick home offers incredible views of the bay. It includes 3,661 square feet, four bedrooms, four full baths and the bonus of a sauna room. The finished lower level features more living space and a patio. Originally built in 1965, it sits on .31 acre and taxes are $20,150.

Asking price: $749,900

Realtor: Susan Dey, Agresti Real Estate, 814-240-9209

