Completely renovate Millcreek ranch has large lot and 4,057 square feet.

Address: 2305 South Shore Drive, Millcreek

Description: This unassuming ranch wraps around a corner on a .63-acre double lot bordering South Shore Drive and Nevada Drive. Inside, it has been completely renovated. Skylights brighten the interior and it includes 4,057 square feet. The living space is all on one floor and features a living room, dining room, family room, kitchen, office, game room, sunroom, four bedrooms and three and a half updated baths. Two fireplaces and a three-car garage add to the architecture. Taxes are $6,092.

Asking price: $469,900

Realtor: Jake Scheloske, Agresti Real Estate, 814-449-7973

