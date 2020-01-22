The Edward Saeger House, built in 1845, is on the market.

Address: 375 Main St., Saegertown

Description: The Edward Saeger House, built in 1845, features an impressive wrap-around porch, open second-floor veranda, eight fireplaces and much more. It includes four bedrooms and one and a half baths with a total of 3,215 square feet of living space on a .25-acre lot. Taxes are $1,676.

Asking price: $134,900

Realtor: Robert Bowler, RE/Max Real Estate Group, 814-720-4228

