A home built in 2000 sits in a terrific location on Zimmerly Road in Millcreek

Address: 4019 Zimmerly Road, Millcreek

Description: This four-bedroom home with three-and-a-half baths and 3,400 square feet sits on 2.26 acres. Built in 2000, it features a well and septic. Taxes are $7,535.

Asking price: $475,000

Realtor: Matthew McKenna, Keller Williams Realty, 412-523-3567

Find On the Market Wednesdays only on www.GoErie.com. See the House to Home special section in the Erie Times-News and on GoErie.com every Saturday for inside looks at more Erie-area homes for sale.