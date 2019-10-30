Stately Erie home boasts elegance and more than 4,000 square feet of living space.

Address: 447 W. Arlington Road, Erie

Description: This four-bedroom home with three-and-a-half baths and 4,034 square feet is described as "an architectural masterpiece." Built in 1921, the home includes spacious rooms like the 17-by-27-foot living room with a fireplace. Two other fireplaces are in the house. Leaded glass windows and hardwood floors are throughout the home, and it also includes a lower-level game room and an attached two-car garage. Taxes are $13,888.

Asking price: $419,000

Realtor: Kathe Rafferty, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, 835-1200

