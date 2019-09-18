Address: 3827 Lake Front Drive, Millcreek

Description: Located off of Powell Avenue, Lake Front Drive is home to this four-bedroom residence with two full baths and 2,065 square feet. It was built in 1920 and sits on 0.35 acres. It includes vaulted ceilings, skylights, a first-floor master bedroom, an 8-foot-by-30-foot wrap around porch, and it all sits right on the beach. Taxes are $8,856.

Asking price: $975,000

Realtor: Carol and Brian Johnson, RE/Max Real Estate Group, 833-9801

