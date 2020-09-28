Pets do experience pain and do remember it.

Raise your hand if you believe pets who have undergone surgery shouldn't receive pain relief afterward because they'll be too active, possibly injuring themselves or tearing their stitches. Believe it or not, people still disseminate that idea.

We're here to tell you it's not true. It's one of many misconceptions about pet pain management that just won't die. What we do know is that untreated acute pain can delay healing and have lifelong implications for a pet's physical and emotional well-being. Here are some myths – and the reality – on pet pain and its relief and management from three of the nation's top experts on the subject.

Myth: That doesn't hurt me, so it will not hurt you. The experience of pain is different for everyone. Each of us – and each of our dogs, cats, birds and other animals – experience pain as individuals, with individual thresholds and sensitivities and in a different context, said Ralph C. Harvey, a specialist in veterinary anesthesia and analgesia in Knoxville, Tennessee.

A related – and misguided – belief is that nonhuman animals and nonverbal humans don't perceive pain. Think 3-day-old puppies getting their tails docked, livestock enduring castration or newborn baby boys undergoing circumcision – all with no anesthesia or pain relief. Those long-lasting myths have delivered "a world of hurt" over the centuries and into the present day, Harvey said.

Myth: My pet isn't in pain because he doesn't cry out. Vocalization is a sign of acute pain, not chronic pain, said Michael Petty, a certified veterinary pain management expert and owner of Arbor Pointe Veterinary Hospital and the Animal Pain Center in Canton, Michigan. Your pet might not make noise about painful arthritis, but sleeping more and moving less are signs you shouldn't ignore. With appropriate medication or other management, your senior pet can still enjoy play and walks.

Myth: Pain medication can be unsafe. That's both true and not true. "There is no such thing as a safe medication at any dose," Petty said. "Heck, a dozen marathoners die each year from drinking too much water. But a careful assessment of comorbidities (other diseases or conditions that exist in addition to what's causing pain) and proper monitoring makes most pain meds safe."

Myth: Pain relief is expensive. No matter how tight your budget, there are things you can do to relieve a pet's pain. "Weight loss costs nothing," Petty said. "A 10 percent drop in weight can have an effect similar to giving an NSAID. Directed exercises and massage given at home cost time, but no money."

Myth: A painful experience today is just that – a painful experience today; it won't stick with animals. Not so, said Robin Downing, a veterinarian. In addition to being a specialist in pain management, sports medicine and rehabilitation and the hospital director of the Downing Center for Animal Pain Management in Windsor, Colorado, Downing also holds a master's degree in clinical bioethics.

Pain is a multidimensional experience, she said. It's physiologic, meaning animals feel it in their tissues; emotional, because there's a component of suffering; and cognitive, meaning they assimilate and remember the experience of pain.

"They certainly can and do anticipate and fear pain," she said. "If they have a bad pain experience today, it will stick with them and provide a worse and more difficult-to-manage pain experience next time."

Myth: Pets will get over pain on their own. Proper management is key. The longer acute pain goes untreated, the more severe its effects. Untreated pain can cause animals – and humans – to develop greater sensitivity to pain. Called hyperalgesia, this condition occurs when changes to specific nerve receptors in the body develop an overactive response to pain. What happens is that less and less stimulation is required for pain to occur. That's why it's important for pain to be treated and managed from the beginning.

Pet Connection is produced by a team of pet-care experts headed by veterinarian Marty Becker and journalist Kim Campbell Thornton of Vetstreet.com. Joining them is dog trainer and behavior consultant Mikkel Becker.