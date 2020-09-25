Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

Soup to Go: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Park United Methodist Church, 30 N. Lake St., North East, will be selling beef vegetable soup to go, benefiting future mission projects. Available are 32-ounce containers for $5 and 16-ounce containers for $3. Enter the north driveway of church (next to Heard Park) and drive around to the awning/main entry area where the COLD soup will be brought to your car window. Please do not get out of your car. For information, visit http://pumcne.org or call 814-725-4105.

Defund, Disarm, Dismantle: Examining the Movement Against Police Violence: 11:15 a.m via Zoom livestream. Gannon University’s College of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences Fall 2020 CHESS Speaker Series. Judah Schept, associate professor at Eastern Kentucky University, will examine the uprisings against police violence sparked by the killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. Schept examines and contextualizes the call to defund the police that are fueled by these protests and offers some insights into the broader politics. Free. Find the presentation at http://events.gannon.edu.

Embracing Our Veterans fair food fundraiser: Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Gravel Pit Park, 10300 W. Main St., North East. Serving favorite fair foods. Visitors should drive through Gravel Pit Park to order/pay, get their food and drive out. The fair benefits Embracing our Veterans, the annual Warrior 5K run and Veterans Meals on Wheels. For information, visit http://embracingourveterans.org or call 814-636-1950.