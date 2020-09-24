Artists and those in recovery worked together for seven months on the project.

The Crawford County Drug & Alcohol Executive Commission Inc. is putting on a virtual art exhibit titled "Crawford County Profiles of Recovery."

The show, which celebrates those in recovery from substance use disorders, was intended to be a traveling art exhibit, but instead will be a virtual gallery show available at http://profilesofrecovery.com/. Organizers said that site will go live Wednesday.

The eight original works of art include photographs, prints and mixed media developed by local artists in collaboration with individuals in recovery. Volunteer artists and individuals in recovery worked together for seven months to create the works, organizers said.

Artists include Emily Cicora, Josh Gates, John Mangine, Doug Eberhardt and Gwen Singer.

To learn more about the commission or to find out how to get support, visit https://www.ccdaec.org/ or call 814-724-4100.

