Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

If you plan to attend any in-person events, please wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others.

Into the Music – Cincinnati Connections: 8 p.m. Live performance and Q&A with four Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra musicians: Christopher Fischer, viola; Owen Lee, double bass; Gabriel Pegis, violin 2, and Carrie Fischer, viola. This program is hosted on the CHQ Assembly Virtual Porch. No subscription is necessary, but a unique Virtual Porch account is required. Log in or set one up at https://bit.ly/3i3ndxu.

Portraits in Icing – The Intersection of Representation, Race, and Cookies: 7 p.m., virtual program sponsored by The Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh, will examine a sweeter side of portraiture as part of a virtual program with Jasmine Cho a Pittsburgh-based artist, author and cookie activist most known for using portrait cookies to elevate representation for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. Cho will share a cookie portrait demonstration and a conversation about her combination of cookie art and social justice. Registration is $5 for general admission and free for History Center members. Register at https://bit.ly/2RQeRye.

Yoga for Relaxation: 8 p.m. Conneaut Arts Center, 1025 Buffalo St., Conneaut, Ohio. Start where you are and discover the benefits of traditional yoga practice. Explore this supportive and relaxed space. Learn tools to feel better and live a healthier life. Jessica M. Berry, instructor, has been a student since childhood and a teacher for more than five years. She teaches inspirational classes and workshops based on her 500-plus hours of yoga teacher training. $9 for members, $10 for nonmembers. Visit www.conneautartscenter.com/classes.