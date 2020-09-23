There’s a right way and a very wrong way to respond when a dog bares its teeth.

Q: We love dogs in our family, but I know that not every dog is friendly. What should I teach my child about how to respond if she encounters an aggressive dog?

A: Great question! That is important information for every child (and adult) to learn so they can stay safe. Being menaced or even attacked by a dog is frightening for anyone, but knowing in advance what to do can help her stay calm and act appropriately.

It's instinctive to run or scream in the face of any dangerous animal, whether a bear, mountain lion or dog, but the best thing to do is to freeze in place, sideways to the dog, arms crossed over the body. Motion activates an animal's chase instinct, and high-pitched screaming can make a child sound like prey.

Instead, tell her to stay still and avoid eye contact (it's OK to watch the dog out of the corner of the eye, but never stare at him). Don't say anything. The goal is for the animal to view your child as completely unthreatening. Then she can start to move slowly away – ideally to a spot where she's more protected, such as behind a wall, fence, door or other barrier. If that's not possible, she should calmly ask a passerby to help.

If a dog does attack, your child should know how to protect the most vulnerable parts of the body. Have her practice crossing her arms across her body and lifting them to cover her throat and face if the dog lunges forward. If she's pushed down with her back to the dog, she should curl up into a ball so her knees protect her belly, keep her head down, and cross her hands over the back of her neck to protect it. Learn more here: fearfreehappyhomes.com/dog-bites-6-ways-to-prevent-them.

THE BUZZ

• A drug used to treat coronavirus infections in cats may eventually be used to treat COVID-19 in humans: Researchers showed the drug works against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in laboratory experiments, according to an article on Forbes.com by research scientist Victoria Forster. Research published in Nature Communications looked at two similar drugs called GC373 and GC376. Both work by inhibiting proteases, a type of enzyme widely found in several types of living things, including viruses and humans. The coronavirus infection in cats that the drugs have been effective at treating isn't the same as COVID-19 in humans. In cats, this infection is often mild, but sometimes causes feline infectious peritonitis, which can be fatal. The researchers studied how the drugs bind to the SARS-CoV-2 protease and stop the virus from replicating, giving them confidence that the drug has a good chance of working in humans, too. The research team hopes it will be in human trials by the end of this year.

• Who are the cutest dogs on Instagram? We found a few. Check out @milo_the_toller, possibly the most colorful of the #dogsofinstagram, not to mention a top dog treat chef; @finnandhiswig, chronicling the hair days of a Cumbrian sprocker (a springer/cocker cross); @dustinpup, an Australian duo who are a Jack Russell/pug cross and a corgi, living the good life in Sydney; @wat.ki, short for Watson and Kiko, who enjoy paddleboarding, music and camping; and @livingwilddogs, living their best life on the road, learning tricks and having adventures.

• Meet the Bombay. This black cat with copper-colored eyes – described as a "parlor panther" – is congenial and intelligent. Bombays have a reputation for inventiveness and curiosity, taking well to leash training and enjoying a good game of fetch. They enjoy attention from their people and can be vocal.

