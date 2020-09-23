Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

If you plan to attend any in-person events, please wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others.

God, Politics and Lessons Learned from a Jewish Journey in the White House and Beyond: 2 p.m. Sarah Hurwitz, a former White House speechwriter, will give a talk as part of the Chautauqua Institution’s Interfaith Lecture Series. She initially wrote for President Barack Obama and then served as head speechwriter for first lady Michelle Obama. The talk is viewable from the CHQ Assembly Video Platform. A CHQ Assembly subscription is necessary to view the program. Sign up at https://assembly.chq.org. A free 30-day trial is available.

School portrait sessions for home-schooled and virtual students: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. 43 S. Lake St., North East. For virtual and home-school students. $20 sitting fee per student; discounts for families with more students; up to 10 edited images per student; print packages start at $9. Call 246-2148 to reserve a spot.

It’s Been Said All Along: Voices of Rage, Hope & Empowerment: Virtual walk-through of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s largest digital exhibit ever with 360-degree videos and artist narratives at www.rockhall.com. The exhibit is a companion piece to the museum’s physical social justice exhibit and is part of the museum's 25th anniversary. Some features include artist narratives from Chuck D, Fantastic Negrito, Miles Mosley, D Smoke and others; exclusive performance and interview video footage; artifact images with audio commentary; conversations with African American photographers whose images are featured; educator essays with audio recordings; a curated Spotify playlist; free online learning materials through Rock Hall EDU; access to inductees’ information who used their music as a platform for opposing injustice, such as N.W.A., Public Enemy, Nat "King" Cole, Billie Holiday, Sam Cooke, Bob Marley, Tupac Shakur, Little Richard, Chuck Berry, Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Nina Simone, Prince and others.