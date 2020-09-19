Dozens of condos are on the market right now

Right now, there are more than 60 condominiums, townhomes and patio homes on the market in Erie County, and about a third are already pending.

Going, going, gone. That’s pretty much the story with condominiums, and most people who are hunting for them know you have to act fast. But right now, the units are for sale everywhere. And they are selling everywhere. Here’s a mishmash of some that I don’t often see for sale, and a few interesting pending sales.

Midtown condos sold

Yes, these are the units on Peach Street, and all eight are either pending or sold. Jake Scheloske and team, of Agresti Real Estate, has these two units pending.

1207 Peach St., Erie

$208,900

This three-story end unit with 1,882 square feet is a pending sale. It includes two bedrooms, two full baths and one half bath.

1219 Peach St., Erie

$214,900

With 1,894 square feet, this three-story unit includes two bedrooms, two full baths and one half bath.

Stonegate/Crystal Point

It’s feast or famine in this northwestern area of Millcreek Township, where condos sell pretty quickly. Surprisingly, there are four listings right now.

379 Fieldstone Way, Millcreek

$219,900

Located in Stonegate, this condo’s price has dropped a few times to its current $219,900. It is a two-bedroom condo with two and a half baths and 1,326 square feet Natalie Washburn of Maleno Real Estate has this one.

220 Stonegate Drive, Millcreek

$222,900

This is a new listing with two bedrooms and two baths. Built in 1989, it includes a fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Sue Sutto of Sue Sutto Realtors has this one.

250 Stonegate Drive, Millcreek

$215,000

On the market for a little more than a month, this two-bedroom condo with two full baths includes 1,642 square feet and was built in 1998. Gail Panella of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services has this one.

3300 Baer Beach Road, Unit 9, Millcreek

$179,000

In the same area as Stonegate, Crystal Point, the multiple-story building right on Lake Erie has a second floor, one-bedroom unit with one and a half baths and 970 square feet for sale. It oasts a lot of recent updates, including new flooring and granite countertops. Pamela Alex with Altair Real Estate Services lists this condo.

Whispering Woods/Stonebrook Drive

In southwest Millcreek, a host of units are pending on Stonebrook Drive in Whispering Woods and quite a few more are for sale.

Multiple newly constructed units with Mike Peck, of Renaud Peck Real Estate, are on the market in Whispering Woods. Two-bedroom and two-full-bath units include: 6344 Stonebrook Drive, 1,405 square feet, $262,500; and 6348 Stonebrook Drive, 1,405 square feet, $262,500.

A three-bedroom unit with two and a half baths is for sale at 6346 Stonebrook Drive, with 1,947 square feet, $289,900.

Pending sales include a $290,775 unit with two bedrooms, two full baths and 1,398 square feet at 6234 Stonebrook Drive; a $259,500 unit with two bedrooms, two full baths and 1,398 square feet at 6232 Stonebrook Drive; and a $259,500 unit with two bedrooms, two full baths and 1,398 square feet at 6228 Stonebrook Drive. All units were listed in March.

Those are all new units. One of the units, built in 2007, at 6325 Stonebrook Drive, includes three bedrooms, three and a half baths and 1,727square feet. It went pending at $249,900 with Tim Smith of RE/Max Real Estate. It was first listed in 2019.

