Called "skoolies," buses have become a real find as tiny homes.

MCGAHEYSVILLE, Va. — Spinning in a circle, arms outstretched, your fingertips may easily brush against each corner of the Waldrops' kitchen. The long and narrow living room is barely wider, but the driver's seat up front at least offers additional seating.

Living in a retired bus comes at the cost of downsizing to tiny rooms and a toilet that cost $925, but with calling a confined space home also comes limitless freedom.

Autonomy is a modern-day forbidden fruit. Whether pining for the freedom to explore faraway places or comfortably live within one's means, notions of living liberated from the brunt of financial strain are desires confined to idyllic daydreams for most people. But not for the Waldrops.

Growing up on an Elkton farm and taking a solo cross country trip that enabled him to live out of his truck for nine months, Kyle Waldrop said he grew accustomed to minimalist living.

"From traveling and road-tripping for climbing and living out of the back of my truck, it just kind of evolved from there," he said.

When Kyle Waldrop began watching YouTube videos on school buses being transformed into tiny homes, referred to as skoolies, his partner, Sarah, was not as quickly convinced that the housing option was appealing.

"I said no," Sarah Waldrop said. "Then, we saw 20 more (videos), and I said OK. It's a way for us to live very cheaply and travel."

Taking to Craigslist, the Waldrops found their future residence, a 1994 Blue Bird bus, for $2,800 from a seller in Danville in March 2017 with their hearts set on transforming the boxy, outdated vehicle into their perfect tiny home.

Before its second life as a home, the bus spent its earlier years supposedly driven by Big John, who scrawled his name on the bottom of the rearview mirror, transporting employees around a DuPont plant in North Carolina.

Aside from hiring someone to do the plumbing and insulation, all work in the bus was done entirely by friends and family. The construction took over a year, but by July 1, 2018, the Waldrops were moved into their new home. Everything in the skoolie has a story, from the ceiling made of reclaimed, knotted wood floors donated by Sarah Waldrop's parents to the kitchen counters designed and built by a friend.

"We'll be sitting here on the couch with our TV table watching Netflix on the computer, and I think 'Wow, we made this space ourselves,'" Sarah Waldrop said. "I still don't believe it, like it blows my mind."

Parked in the backyard of Kyle Waldrop's childhood friend's home, the couple pay $200 to access utilities, and the bus receives power from a 50-amp strip, but the couple hope to one day install solar panels. In total, Sarah Waldrop said the couple have put nearly $20,000 into the skoolie, but nothing beats the feeling of living in a home they built.

At the front of the skoolie, a white board still lists all the plans and projects the couple have yet to take on, but a much smaller list written in permanent marker on the wall serves as a reminder of their original list of completed chores.

Kyle Waldrop said that by living in a skoolie, the couple have harnessed the freedom to travel and go off the grid, securing the autonomy others longingly crave as their reality.

"Feeling like my things don't own me and because I live within my means, I can afford to go and do the things I want to do when I want to do them, generally speaking," Kyle Waldrop said.

Named Luly, after a kindly, welcoming woman the couple met while staying in Mexico, the bus even has an Instagram account, @ourlulybus, which has nearly 2,000 followers. Since April 2017, the Waldrops have documented their adventure with the bus online, from ripping out the interior to its first coat of paint until the floor plans took life off scraps of paper and became a furnished, livable space.