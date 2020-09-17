Your guide to bands and musicians performing around the Erie region this week.
Note that some clubs and venues are for members and guests only; call ahead to confirm availability of shows and for guidelines related to COVID-19.
THIRSTY THURSDAY
Erie Yacht Club: The Jays Band, 5 p.m.
Colony Pub: Doug Phillips Acoustic, 5:30 p.m.
FREAKY FRIDAY
698 Roadhouse: Me & The Boy, 7 p.m.
VFW Post 264, Corry: The Jays Band, 7:30 p.m.
Altered State Distillery: John Welton and the Awakening, 6 p.m.
Edinboro Lake Resort, Edinboro: Rankin & Schell, 6:30 p.m.
SUPER SATURDAY
Lakelands Restaurant, Lake City: And Then There Were Three, 6 p.m.
Altered State Distillery: Rodger Montgomery Blues Band, 6 p.m.
Colony Pub: Naked Gypsy Trio, 6 p.m.
Moose Lodge 2568, North East: Rankin & Schell, 7 p.m.
SENSATIONAL SUNDAY
Edinboro United Methodist Church, Edinboro: Teddy Rankin and Glenn Rankin, 3 p.m.
MAGNIFICENT MONDAY
No gigs listed.
TWISTED TUESDAY
No gigs listed.
WILD WEDNESDAY
No gigs listed.
