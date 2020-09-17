Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

If you plan to attend any in-person events, please wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others.

Call for artists at Artlore Studio for "Erie Lore 2020 Quarantine Edition Show" with co-curator Eerie Eric Fargiorgio Last call for local artist submissions created during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown is today between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Artlore, 3406 West Lake Road. There is a $10 submission fee for the show, and all artwork must be for sale. The show begins Sept. 25, and a portion of the sales will be donated to the Crime Victims Center of Erie. For more information, call Artlore Studio, 520-8800.

Poetry Live! 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Blasco Library, 140 E. Front St. Erie poets and featured poets will meet at the H.O. Hirt Auditorium, a large space to social distance and share poetry readings.

Virtual community conversations: 6 p.m.The Erie County Public Library is hosting a series of virtual community conversations to discuss the quality of life here and what the library can do to help. This conversation – "More than Books!" – is a request for public input for the library’s strategic plan, following the its pandemic-related closure. Library leaders are hoping to explain resources that library offers and share plans for more, increase the library’s diversity, strengthen relationships with community organizations, and redefine its engagement and outreach. To participate, log into the Zoom meeting at https://zoom.us/j/93063267773, Meeting ID: 930 6326 7773. For more information, call Marcus Yuille at 451-6959 or send email to myuille@eriecountypa.gov.