International Bakery’s retail store was destroyed by fire, but commercial operation was saved.

The owner of the three U Pick 6 restaurants said with the state’s promise to expand restaurant seating capacity to 50% from 25% Sept. 21, that he and his partner can finally make the final preparations to open the long-ready brewery.

John Russell Brewing Co. Brew House & Restaurant, 7520 Peach St., named for owners John Melody and Russell Stachewicz. has been under construction for more than a year and already has been brewing beer, but Melody said under current restrictions keeping restaurants to just 25% capacity, they couldn’t afford to open it. Tuesday, the governor announced that the capacity would be lifted to 50% starting Sept. 21.

"It’s good news for John Russell," Melody said. "It means we can open in a month to six weeks once we can get some staff hired and trained."

So, stay tuned for the long-awaited opening.

International Bakery, 610 W. 18th St., suffered significant damage due to a fire that destroyed their store the night of Aug. 30 into Sept. 1. The store is now closed for repairs, according to the company’s Facebook page. Luckily the commercial portion of the operation was saved, and they can still supply restaurants and other businesses with essential items. For instance, Country Fair, Gordon’s, Larry’s Central Market, Erie County Farms and Wegmans will carry either Italian bread or pepperoni balls and bread, owners said. No one was hurt in the fire. Follow their progress on Facebook at https://bit.ly/2Zh1pri

Romolo Chocolates, 1525 W. Eighth St., has a new treat for fall and it has NOTHING to do with pumpkin spice, not that there’s anything wrong with that.The Caramel Apple Delight (which they actually allowed me to name, while reserving veto power) goes together as follows: a layer of apple-studded nougat, a layer of cinnamon-kissed apples, a thick layer of caramel. Once that firms up, they cut it into little cubes and send it through the "enrober" better known as the machine that covers the little cubes in milk or dark chocolate. Folks, I’ve done my homework. If you like caramel, you will fall for these. You can get them now by themselves or in an assortment box. 452-1933

The Meadville Market House will soon be offering curbside pickup and contact-less delivery within a 5-mile radius of the Market House. Soon you will be able to order online so you can pick up your food at the Saturday farmer’s market, or for the lucky few to live within the delivery range, have it brought straight to your door. More details on how it works will be released soon.

Meanwhile, this Saturday, the Market House’s second Pop-up Pickup Picnic will be take place at Davenport Fruit Farm & Cidery, 13124 Townline Road in Meadville, from 3 to 5 p.m. Chef Charles Wise has created a Mediterranean menu paired with the Davenport's apples and cider. Meals can be picked up at Davenport, or be delivered to folks within a certain range. Davenport will have a variety of cider options for sale. Take-out customers can bring a serving-sized container to fill. Tickets are $40 per person. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3iduYSn.

Dave's Diner, 26 North Park Row, has reopened after being closed for six months due to the pandemic, according to their Facebook page. Their hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week for dine-in only. Takeout service will resume on Sept. 21.

On Friday (Sept. 11), Max and Erma's, 2078 Interchange Road, will provide paramedics, firefighters and law enforcement a complementary cheeseburger meal for dine-in and takeout, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. They’re open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. https://bit.ly/2Zitlva

Cannon’s Chophouse, 11142 Highline Drive, Meadville has been using its pandemic downtime wisely. I got a note from the owner Megan DeMaison who said the following: "We have been working on new paint in the dining room to freshen up the space. New flooring in the kitchen as well as fresh coats of paint. Newly sealed floors in the bar area and restrooms. Existing patio furniture has been replaced just waiting for it to arrive to be put together. Parking lot has been sealed as well as re-lined. Landscaping out front of the building and around it has been freshened up. River rocks were installed around the outside of the parking lot (it was mulch & a bunch of weeds). Waiting for the plexiglass to be installed. A revised menu."

As far as when we get to see it, she wouldn’t commit to a date other than "soon."

