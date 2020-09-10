Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

If you plan to attend any in-person events, please wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others.

Poetry Live: 6 to 7:30 p.m. In the H.O. Hirt Auditorium in the Blasco Library, a large space where attendees can social distance and still enjoy the company of other artists. Share and listen to poetry from other Erie poets with occasional featured poets. For more information,visit https://events.erielibrary.org/event/7018961 or call 451-6927.

Eastside Grassroots Coalition monthly meeting: 6 p.m. Harbor Homes, 1839 E. 18th St. The goal of the EGC is to engage residents, community organizations and businesses to revitalize the Buffalo Road corridor and surrounding neighborhoods, creating a prosperous and thriving community. https://www.facebook.com/EastsideGrassroots.

Unity World day of prayer: Through 7:30 p.m. people from around the globe unite hearts and minds for continuous prayer. Related events will be broadcast live on Facebook and YouTube. Presenters include: Rev. Linda Martella-Whitsett, vice president, Unity Prayer Ministry; Rev. Ogun Holder, senior minister, Unity on the River, Amesbury, Massachusetts; Rev. DeeAnn Weir Morency, associate minister, Unity San Francisco, a Positive Path for Spiritual Living; Rev. Ana Quintana, associate minister, Unity of the Triangle, Raleigh, North Carolina. Music by Eddie Watkins Jr. Follow events on http://worlddayofprayer.org.