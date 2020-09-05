Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

If you plan to attend any in-person events, please wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others.

The Cardboard Boat Regatta: 11 a.m. start to virtual prerecorded races of 12-inch boats with live commentary from Blasco Library Idea Lab coordinators Patrick Moran and Jude Shingle. Events are viewable on the Bayfront Maritime Center’s Facebook page, and include a parade of the 26 boats made by regional folks of all ages, a bracket-style race tournament, a golf-ball challenge and storm-conditions challenge. The event is a fundraiser for the BMC. Donations welcome.

Nutcracker open auditions for ages 4 and older: 1 p.m. ages 4-7; 1:45 p.m. for ages 8-11; and 2:30 p.m. for ages 12 and older. Erie Contemporary Ballet Theatre is holding auditions for the Nutcracker Suite that are open to the public at Erie Dance Conservatory, 8335 Edinboro Road. Please arrive 15 minutes prior to audition time. As for the actual performance, ECBT will record it without an audience, edit it, and stream it through its website, www.eriecbt.org. It will also be available for purchase as a DVD. During the audition, each dancer will be given a number outside of the building, and only dancers will be allowed in the building. A mask will be worn both during the audition and rehearsals. A rehearsal schedule will be distributed Saturday.

2nd Annual Keystone Roller Rockers Car Show: 1 to 5 p.m. Rebel Repair and Restoration, 2285½ Rice Ave., Lake City. Proceeds to benefit the Rice Avenue Community Library. Lake City firefighters will have food, Mr. Brown's Ice Cream Truck will be there, Prather Studio will be doing pinstriping. Gift auctions, 50-50s. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/rebelrepairandrestoration.