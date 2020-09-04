Blasco Library’s Idea Lab organized a miniature version of the popular bayfront event.

Like everything else this year, it seems, the Bayfront Maritime Center’s 10th annual Cardboard Boat Regatta looks a lot different than in years past.

But at least it’s happening.

"We heard that the race was canceled this year," due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Patrick Moran, of the Idea Lab at Blasco Library. "So we came up with this idea to have people make models of boats and we could use our camera and video equipment and video editing software for the community event and get some support for (the BMC)."

Moran put a call out for small-scale boats and got 26 entries.

"We were happy, because that’s about the number they usually get for the full-size boat competitions," Moran said.

Instead of people getting into full-size boats and racing one another, Moran and his Idea Lab cohort Jude Shingle put the smaller boats through a racing tournament bracket until they had an overall winner.

Then they loaded each boat up with golf balls to see which could carry the most without sinking.

Then came the ultimate test.

"We asked the people if they wanted their boat back or if they wanted us to destroy it," Moran said with a laugh. The ones destined for destruction were placed in a large tub of water and subjected to a "storm" of waves and rain created by a large leaf blower to see which lasted longer.

Each of the events, as well as a parade of boats, were recorded and Moran and Shingle will provide live commentary as the videos are livestreamed Saturday on the BMC’s Facebook page starting at 11 a.m.

The event is a fundraiser for the center, and Moran said they weren’t able to spend the summer programming budget for the Idea Lab, so the lab used that money to subsidize the registration fee for all of the boats. He wouldn’t reveal how much that added up to, but called it a "nice chunk of change." Highmark also kicked in $500, Moran said.

Moran emphasized that there’s nothing to see on the bayfront Saturday. The point of canceling the event was to prevent crowds of spectators.

He hopes folks watch the livestream.

"What we were going for was to create something fun and still be a community while we're all apart."

