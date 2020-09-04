Find more events and add your own for free at www.GoErie.com/thingstodo.

If you plan to attend any in-person events, please wear a mask and stay 6 feet away from others.

Socially distant yoga in Perry Square: 6 p.m. Hour-long yoga class by Patricia Gradler of Yoga & Ayurveda in West Perry Square. Attendees will be required to wear masks before and after the class and must bring their own yoga mats. Each attendee will be placed more than 6 feet apart and will be required to stay distanced throughout the duration of the class. Participation is limited to 25 people. Free. All ages welcome. Parental discretion.

Summer Nights outdoor movie series: "Singin' in the Rain": 8 p.m., Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum, 639 Terrace St., Meadville. Bring your own blanket or chair as well as snacks or beverage. In the event of rain, the movie will be rescheduled for the following evening at the same time. Presented by the Crawford County Historical Society. $5 plus online fee of $1.94 per person. For information and tickets visit https://bit.ly/32JHMZS.

The Avett Brothers At Red Rocks: 10 p.m. WQLN TV-54.1. The Avett Brothers perform a mix of bluegrass, country, pop and more before a sold-out crowd at Colorado's Red Rocks. The group’s 25th appearance at Red Rocks was filmed July 7, 2019, before a crowd of more than 9,000 fans.