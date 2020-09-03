Check with individual locations for social distancing and mask requirements.
SPECIAL EVENTS
TINSELTOWN: "Airplane!" (1980, PG, 1:35), Wednesday, 7 p.m.
OPENING FRIDAY
SUNSET DRIVE IN (Friday, Saturday and Sunday): "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" (1982, PG, 1:55); "How To Train Your Dragon" (2019, PG, 1:55)
ALREADY IN THEATERS
TINSELTOWN: "Tenet" (2020, PG-13, 2:03); "The New Mutants" (2020, PG-13, 1:34); "Unhinged" (2020, R, 1:30); "Words on Bathroom Walls" (2020, PG-13, 1:51); "The Personal History of David Copperfield" (2019, PG, 2:00); "Jurassic Park" (1993, PG-13, 2:07)
MEADVILLE: "Tenet"; "Bill & Ted Face the Music" (2020, PG-13, 1:32); "Unhinged"; "The New Mutants"; "Fatima" (2020, PG-13, 1:53)
LEAVING THURSDAY
MEADVILLE: "Words on Bathroom Walls"; "Spiderman Far from Home" (2019, PG-13, 1:51); "Spiderman Homecoming" (2017, PG-13, 2:09); "Abominable" (2019, PG, 1:35); "Jurassic Park."
– Times-News staff