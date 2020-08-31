They don’t jump nimbly to mind, but they each have plenty going for them.

A few years ago, I was in Laguna Beach, California, when I saw a spotted cat being walked on a leash. The cat was a Savannah, and his person (we all know cats have staff, not owners, right?) walked him frequently in the park. He was distinctive enough that my own veterinarian recognized him when I posted a photo; the cat was one of his patients.

Most cats don't get walked in public, so the only time we see unusual cat breeds is in the media, at cat shows or occasionally at the veterinary clinic. All cats are fascinating and beautiful in their own way, but it's fun to see some of the different varieties developed to have a particular look or that were the result of a spontaneous natural mutation and then developed as a breed. Here are four you may never have encountered in real life.

• The Savannah is one of several spotted breeds designed to have the look of a wild cat and that was developed by crossing a small African wildcat, the serval, with domestic cats, including Siamese. Savannahs are active, intelligent, confident and curious: the epitome of a feline. People who live with them must be prepared to match their intelligence against that of their cats – and it's not always the human who will win. Savannahs like a lot of interaction, and they will play jokes on you. They're also among the cats who enjoy playing in water, walking on a leash and learning tricks – the better to train you themselves.

• You're probably familiar with the sphynx – the best-known of the hairless cats thanks to Ted Nude-gent, who starred as Mr. Bigglesworth in the Austin Powers movies – but have you met the Peterbald? With a coat that ranges in texture from complete hairlessness to peach fuzz to plush velvet to bristlelike, they're everything you always wanted in a cat, with no shedding and no need for frequent bathing, says Brigitte Cowell Moyne of San Francisco, who lives with both a Savannah (Baz) and a Peterbald (Teo). In the show ring, Teo is a supreme grand champion, but at home he's the champion of Moyne's young daughter Lola's heart. Peterbalds, which descend from hairless cats found in Russia and crossed with Oriental shorthairs, are active but not excessively so. Moyne said Teo is amazingly gentle with Lola and with her son, Felix. Playful and affectionate, this is a cat who demands plenty of interaction and won't settle for anything less.

• Speaking of Oriental shorthairs, they are another seldom-seen breed. Talkative and intelligent, the slinky cats with the large, batlike ears enjoy carrying on conversations with their people, sitting on laps and shoulders, and sleeping under the covers. Developed through crosses between Siamese and other breeds, Oriental shorthairs have a reputation for being manually dexterous – good at opening doors and cabinets – learning tricks and playing fetch. Their short, low-shedding coat comes in so many different colors and patterns that they are nicknamed "ornamentals," but don't expect them to sit around posing. With their curiosity and intelligence, they are sure to be getting into one thing or another throughout the day. Orientals also come in a longhaired variety.

• Some cats are distinguished by their unusual coat types, and Cornish rexes fall into that category. They have a short, soft, wavy coat that's the result of a natural mutation. They acquired the name "rex" from their resemblance to a rex rabbit, and they are Cornish rexes because the first one appeared in Cornwall in the 1950s. Other characteristics are an egg-shaped head, large ears and unusually long hind legs. Cornish rexes are well-known for their attention-getting antics and playful, outgoing nature.

Pet Connection is produced by a team of pet-care experts headed by veterinarian Marty Becker and journalist Kim Campbell Thornton of Vetstreet.com. Joining them is dog trainer and behavior consultant Mikkel Becker. Send pet questions to askpetconnection@gmail.com.